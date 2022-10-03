ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Arrest made following homicide at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a woman following an early morning shooting Friday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old woman dead in an apartment.
News On 6

OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC

A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
KOCO

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person into custody following an hours-long standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment near the 3200 block of Southwest 17th Street. Police said the suspect made some threats to neighbors, and the confrontation got heated.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect Taken Into Custody As Overnight Standoff In SW OKC Ends

Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a man holding two people against their will inside a home at around 9:30 p.m. near Southwest 17th Street near I-44. Authorities said they responded to a call after two females and their father called 9-1-1 after a man had threatened them. The father went to confront the man over the threat when an argument began, after which the police were called.
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
KOCO

Midwest City High School student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to campus

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a Midwest City High School student Thursday after they were found in possession of a loaded gun on campus. Midwest City High School Principal Leslie Berger said in a statement posted online that administrators received a tip that a student might have a weapon on campus. The school resource officer responded and took the student into custody.
yukonprogressnews.com

Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft

EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
