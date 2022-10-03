Read full article on original website
KOCO
Arrest made following homicide at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a woman following an early morning shooting Friday at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old woman dead in an apartment.
News On 6
OKC Woman Shoots, Kills Girlfriend In NW OKC
A deadly overnight shooting took a disturbing turn on Friday in northwest Oklahoma City. The suspect confessed to the shooting and partially dismembering 24-year-old Brianne Torres’ leg. Investigators initially booked Rana Sievert, 24, into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a lesser charge of manslaughter in the first-degree. Oklahoma...
KOCO
OCPD: Police investigating after woman calls 911 after being shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called police saying she had been shot near Southwest 42nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The woman's condition is unknown. Police said they received several other...
KOCO
Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
okcfox.com
OKCPD makes arrest in connection to fatal shooting of 24-year-old woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a scene earlier on Friday morning in regards to a domestic-related shooting. Police responded to an apartment complex in the 8200 block of N. Rockwell Ave. about a shooting. When police arrived at the apartment, they found 24-year-old Brianne Torres...
One person killed in northwest Oklahoma City shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Man arrested following standoff after allegedly threatening to rape, kill several – including teens
The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing more details in a standoff at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.
KOCO
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person into custody following an hours-long standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment near the 3200 block of Southwest 17th Street. Police said the suspect made some threats to neighbors, and the confrontation got heated.
KOCO
Community to come together for funeral of OKC police officer killed in crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — The community will come together with the Oklahoma City Police Department as it lays one of its own to rest Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving home during the early hours of Sept. 29 when she was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 44. She was 31.
Suspect Taken Into Custody As Overnight Standoff In SW OKC Ends
Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a man holding two people against their will inside a home at around 9:30 p.m. near Southwest 17th Street near I-44. Authorities said they responded to a call after two females and their father called 9-1-1 after a man had threatened them. The father went to confront the man over the threat when an argument began, after which the police were called.
KOCO
Oklahoma City man asks for help after shot in his own yard
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man is asking for help after he was shot in his own yard. A suspect on a bicycle rode up to his property and they got into an argument, which turned into a shootout. The victim said it was completely unprovoked. The man...
Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022
The City of Oklahoma City now has had 60 homicides in 2022 as of the death of a child in a drive-by shooting. The post Child dies in drive-by shooting — 60th City of OKC homicide in 2022 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKCPD investigating after officer dies in car accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department is confirming that a driver for Blackhawk Security was involved in two crashes this year where a person died, the first one involving a bicyclist in June and the second involving an OKCPD sergeant in September.
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in crash to be laid to rest
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in a crash will be laid to rest. On Thursday, Sgt. Meagan Burke will be laid to rest. Burke was killed in a crash while heading home from work. Burke started her career as a patrol officer before...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing $1000s from OKC woman who hired him as handyman, caretaker
An 81-year-old metro woman is still trying to financially recover months after her handyman and caretaker allegedly withdrew thousands of dollars from her bank account over the course of three months.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police trying to identify man involved in armed robbery of pawn shop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are again asking the public for their help in identifying the suspect from an armed robbery that occurred at a pawn shop last week. Police say this armed suspect robbed a pawn shop in the 5900 block of N. May Ave. After...
KOCO
Midwest City High School student arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to campus
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a Midwest City High School student Thursday after they were found in possession of a loaded gun on campus. Midwest City High School Principal Leslie Berger said in a statement posted online that administrators received a tip that a student might have a weapon on campus. The school resource officer responded and took the student into custody.
OKCPD, OCSO warn against impersonation scams
Both the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office are warning against scammers posing as the police chief or sheriff.
yukonprogressnews.com
Former fast-food worker pleads guilty to Yukon kidnapping, theft
EL RENO – A former fast-food worker has been sentenced to four months in the county jail for stealing a wallet from a customer and using force to prevent her from leaving a Yukon-area eatery. Meilisha Marlisha Christian, 19, was convicted Sept. 28 after pleading guilty to kidnapping and...
