WaKeeney man dies in Ellis County accident
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 44-year-old man from WaKeeney died Wednesday morning after a tag axle from a semitruck fell on him. It happened in the 1200 block of Bison Road, southwest of Hays, in Ellis County. Around 7:20 a.m., Ellis County deputies and EMS got the report of a person severely injured from […]
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in shop accident
ELLIS COUNTY —A Wakeeney man died Wednesday after a tag axel from a semi fell on him in an Ellis County shop near Hays. Just before 7:30 a.m., the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Ellis County EMS were dispatched to 1298 Bison Road to assist a man that was severely injured due to a vehicle falling on him," according to an announcement from the department.
