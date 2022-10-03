Latest ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer gives peek at who will take over iconic role

ATLANTA — Are you ready for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”?

The latest trailer for the Atlanta-shot Marvel Studios movie dropped on Monday.

The movie was filmed across metro Atlanta and in Brunswick in 2021 and had to stop production briefly after Letitia Wright, who plays King T’Challa’s tech-savvy younger sister Shuri, was injured.

The film was also delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several stars testing positive, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

One of the big plot lines of the new movie involves who will replace the late Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther. Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020.

The latest trailer gives some idea of what to expect with the highly anticipated movie. In a quick synopsis on its website, it says: “Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

Another beloved member of the cast will also be missing in much of the movie. Dorothy Steel, who played a tribe leader in the fictional land of Wakanda, died in October 2021.

Steel was a longtime Atlantan and didn’t get her first acting role until age 88. She was in the middle of filming “Black Panther 2″ when she died at age 95, according to her publicist. The Marvel franchise flew her home to Detroit to spend her last moments with loved ones.

“This was going to be my last role,” Steel said, according to her publicist.

Steel said she became the “grandmother” on the set of “Black Panther,” which she said is not just a movie but a movement.

“We were one big melting pot of Black people, and we knew we were doing something that had never been done before. Ya know?” she said.

Steel said the women of Wakanda ruled “Black Panther.”

“We have power and it’s time for us to step up and take over. That’s what we have to do and take over,” she said.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” will be released in theaters on Nov. 11. Tickets are already on sale.

