The Central Catholic at Whitmer football game was halted abruptly Friday night when a flurry of shots were fired from outside Memorial Stadium, causing a panic as players and spectators fled to seek safety. The shots came from the Whitmer Drive (west) side of the stadium. The game was halted immediately after the shots rang out, and police and emergency crews began arriving on the Whitmer campus within minutes. As far as the game, one that likely will ultimately decide the final Three Rivers Athletic Conference football title, Whitmer hung in with four-time defending champion Central Catholic until midway in the second quarter.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 28 MINUTES AGO