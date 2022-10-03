ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Laurie Benvenuto-Houston
4d ago

You don’t give people who break our law a license! Period! Are you giving AMERICANS free licenses? No, you don’t. Or free renewals, free inspections or free insurance. We get nothing for free.

joe2473
4d ago

All Lydia Edward’s said the entire debate was “I want to be sure the person driving on the roads with me know how to drive”. That is all she said over and over again. Vote “No” on all the questions. Just my opinion.

carribean life
4d ago

Voting no !!!! Funny how how it’s the question that didn’t make it into the ballot booked mailed to everyone. Wasn’t done on purpose was it liberals ?

Washington Examiner

Supreme Court vacates Massachusetts gun control ruling in another 2A victory

In the months since the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court expanded gun possession rights and weakened states' ability to limit the carrying of guns in public spaces, the high court has identified several cases in need of rehearing in light of the new precedent. This week, the Supreme...
iheart.com

Report: Migrants Will Move From Joint Base Cape Cod In October

SANDWICH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The migrants living at Joint Base Cape Cod will leave before the end of October, according to WBZ-TV. The 50 Venezuelan asylum-seekers were flown to Martha's Vineyard last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gov. Charlie Baker opened up the base for the migrants to stay at after a short time on Martha's Vineyard.
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
bloomberglaw.com

What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax Ballot

On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
CBS Boston

Tufts report: License law gives "new legitimacy" to undocumented immigrants

By Chris Lisinski, STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICEBOSTON, OCT 6, 2022 (State House News Service) – The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.Massachusetts is poised to become the 17th state in the country to open up access to licenses to residents without legal status, creating enough precedent to give state officials...
iheart.com

Governor Candidates Disagree On POTUS Pot Pardon

All eyes on Governor Baker after the President asked Governors across the country to pardon people who have minor marijuana offenses. Governor Baker hasn't commented on the specific proposal. But the candidates for governor who are seeking to succeed him are. Republican Geoff Diehl says it is a bad idea.
MassLive.com

Wetlands case provides Supreme Court with a path forward (Editorial)

Could a dispute over wetlands provide Supreme Court justices with a path toward some common ground?. When the high court began its new term on Monday, hearing oral arguments in a case regarding the Environmental Protection Agency and questions regarding the very definition of “wetland,” justices seemed to be wondering if the court might be able to rule in a way that provided most everyone with a little something.
