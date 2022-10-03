Read full article on original website
Laurie Benvenuto-Houston
4d ago
You don’t give people who break our law a license! Period! Are you giving AMERICANS free licenses? No, you don’t. Or free renewals, free inspections or free insurance. We get nothing for free.
Reply
7
joe2473
4d ago
All Lydia Edward’s said the entire debate was “I want to be sure the person driving on the roads with me know how to drive”. That is all she said over and over again. Vote “No” on all the questions. Just my opinion.
Reply
7
carribean life
4d ago
Voting no !!!! Funny how how it’s the question that didn’t make it into the ballot booked mailed to everyone. Wasn’t done on purpose was it liberals ?
Reply(3)
7
Related
Massachusetts governor says migrants bussed from Martha’s Vineyard leaving temporary shelter at military base
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says migrants in temporary shelters on Joint Base Cape Cod after being bussed from Martha's Vineyard are expected to leave this week.
Harvard Crimson
Healey Holds Commanding Lead Over Diehl in Massachusetts Governor’s Race
Democratic Attorney General Maura T. Healey ’92 will face Geoffrey G. Diehl in the race for Massachusetts governor in November. By Geoffrey G. Diehl and Maura T. Healey. Two weeks after the Massachusetts state primary, Maura T. Healey ’92 appears to be the governor-in-waiting. Healey, the state’s attorney...
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court vacates Massachusetts gun control ruling in another 2A victory
In the months since the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court expanded gun possession rights and weakened states' ability to limit the carrying of guns in public spaces, the high court has identified several cases in need of rehearing in light of the new precedent. This week, the Supreme...
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says
Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants who were taken to Martha's Vineyard from Texas last week were 27 "family units," said State Sen. Julian Cyr.
Halloween Candy Recalled from U.S. Stores Around the Country
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mass. is among 17 states offering inflation relief; find out how much here
Inflation has been high for much of this year, peaking in June at 9.1%. In August, the inflation rate was 8.3% year over year, according to U.S. Labor Department data released earlier this month. Meanwhile, 17 states including Massachusetts are offering money back to taxpayers, in some cases at a...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Report: Migrants Will Move From Joint Base Cape Cod In October
SANDWICH, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The migrants living at Joint Base Cape Cod will leave before the end of October, according to WBZ-TV. The 50 Venezuelan asylum-seekers were flown to Martha's Vineyard last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gov. Charlie Baker opened up the base for the migrants to stay at after a short time on Martha's Vineyard.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard will move out of Cape Cod base by the end of the week
The state is finalizing long-term housing plans for the migrants. The Venezuelan migrants who were tricked into flying to Martha’s Vineyard last month are expected to leave Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) by the end of the week. The nearly 50 migrants have been staying at JBCC, a Massachusetts...
Food Stamps Schedule: Massachusetts SNAP Payments for October 2022
Like most states, Massachusetts keeps a set monthly schedule for when Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients get their benefits. SNAP benefits in the Bay State are deposited into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
What to Know About the Massachusetts Millionaires’ Tax Ballot
On June 22, 2022, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts in Anderson v. Attorney General (Anderson II) removed the last remaining legal hurdle to a November 2022 ballot question related to the so-called millionaires’ tax. The ballot question will ask voters whether to approve an amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution that would impose a 4% surtax on individual taxable incomes over $1 million.
WCVB
How Biden's pardons of simple marijuana possession will affect Massachusetts
BOSTON — President Joe Biden and his administration are taking a major step toward the federal decriminalization of marijuana, as he said Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple possession. For people in Massachusetts, where marijuana is already decriminalized, Biden's actions could impact those who...
Tufts report: License law gives "new legitimacy" to undocumented immigrants
By Chris Lisinski, STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICEBOSTON, OCT 6, 2022 (State House News Service) – The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.Massachusetts is poised to become the 17th state in the country to open up access to licenses to residents without legal status, creating enough precedent to give state officials...
Parents rights group files complaint alleging casting of a school play violates the Civil Rights Act
Auditions for a Newton North High School theater production appear to be only open to students of color, which Parents Defending Education says violates the Civil Rights Act.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Governor Candidates Disagree On POTUS Pot Pardon
All eyes on Governor Baker after the President asked Governors across the country to pardon people who have minor marijuana offenses. Governor Baker hasn't commented on the specific proposal. But the candidates for governor who are seeking to succeed him are. Republican Geoff Diehl says it is a bad idea.
‘Legalize it’: Mass. officials react to President Biden marijuana pardons
President Joe Biden described U.S. prohibition on cannabis as a failure when announcing on Thursday that his administration would move to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He also announced a review by federal authorities of marijuana’s classification as a “Schedule I” drug. In...
Wetlands case provides Supreme Court with a path forward (Editorial)
Could a dispute over wetlands provide Supreme Court justices with a path toward some common ground?. When the high court began its new term on Monday, hearing oral arguments in a case regarding the Environmental Protection Agency and questions regarding the very definition of “wetland,” justices seemed to be wondering if the court might be able to rule in a way that provided most everyone with a little something.
Massachusetts listed in top 10 worst roads, new analysis finds
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 19