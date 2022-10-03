Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Early’s Madden Wise achieves a State Fair of Texas first
EARLY – A feat never before accomplished in the history of the State Fair of Texas now belongs to Early 16-year-old sophomore Madden Wise. Over the last week, Wise became the first person to be awarded Grand Champion Market Goat and Grand Champion Market Lamb in the same year at the State Fair.
brownwoodnews.com
Fishing Reports 10/5/22
The following fishing reports are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the week of October 5:. SLOW. Water slightly stained; 76-80 degrees; 7.52 feet low. Bass are excellent to 6.32 pounds with topwaters early and late in 1-5 feet on flats. Square bills, shaky heads and jigs will land bass around docks with brush out to 10 feet of water. Crappie to 1 pound are slow on minnows suspended under docks, or with jigs on brush piles. White bass are excellent on crankbaits and jigs worked under the lights on lake flats. Catfish are poor.
Comments / 0