The following fishing reports are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the week of October 5:. SLOW. Water slightly stained; 76-80 degrees; 7.52 feet low. Bass are excellent to 6.32 pounds with topwaters early and late in 1-5 feet on flats. Square bills, shaky heads and jigs will land bass around docks with brush out to 10 feet of water. Crappie to 1 pound are slow on minnows suspended under docks, or with jigs on brush piles. White bass are excellent on crankbaits and jigs worked under the lights on lake flats. Catfish are poor.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO