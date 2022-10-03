Read full article on original website
Florida gas prices up 6.8 cents from Thursday to Friday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The price of filling up with gas in Florida has been on a roller coaster lately, and the price jumped well over a nickel overnight. AAA reports the average price of a regular gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.289 on Friday.
FWC urges boaters to use caution following Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildfire Conservation Commission continues to conduct search and rescue, cleanup, and safety in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. They are reminding boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and...
Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis said there have been 2,500 rescues performed in the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Florida's governor also spoke about enacting the gas tax holiday in the state, claiming Florida has the 5th lowest prices in the country, despite a recent increase reported by the AAA.
Wawa partners with Red Cross to raise money for Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Fund
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As communities devastated by Hurricane Ian continue the long road to recovery, a company in our area is teaming up with the American Red Cross to boost relief efforts. From October 4th through October 16th, customers can visit any Wawa store location and...
United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
'Biblical proportions:' 142k Palm Beach residents have concealed carry permits
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are over 2.5 million concealed carry permits in the state of Florida – that’s a 200,000 increase in permits since last year. And with new permits, that could mean more guns on the streets. 1 in 9 palm beach county...
Second wave of FWC officers deployed to assist with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers are often the first to respond following a natural disaster — Hurricane Ian was no different. The FWC officials said the second wave of officers have been sent to assist people in need...
Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Caribbean
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 13. This area is expected to stay to our south and not threaten us in Florida. Rainfall totals of 7-15" is forecast to occur in Central America this weekend as soon to...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 72, 1 confirmed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida District Medical Examiners have confirmed 72 deaths as a result of Hurricane Ian in the state of Florida. Of those deaths, one has been confirmed in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death is that of the 34-year-old worker in...
Florida to reimburse Indiana National Guard $130,000
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says Florida will reimburse it about $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief were turned away. Hurricane Ian made landfall Sep. 28. The next day, Indiana sent more than a dozen soldiers, three flight crews and mechanics,...
Furry Friends relocate hundreds of animals from shelters affected by Hurricane Ian
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — After the devastation of Hurricane Ian affected hundred of homes and business in southwest Florida, one local adoption center is playing a vital role in relocating homeless animals from storm-hit Florida shelters to other parts of the country. Furry Friends has partnered with Best Friends...
President Biden holds news conference in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CBS12) — President Biden is holding a news conference later today in Fort Myers to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday, Florida's death toll reached 72 and could continue to rise as relief efforts continue throughout the state. Hurricane Ian hit the west coast...
Fact Check Team: A closer look at New York state's new bail law
WASHINGTON (TND) — One man accused of 42 separate attacks in New York City has bail reform in the spotlight again. The Fact Check Team has been digging into the effect of the relaxed standards. New York state’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of 2020 and...
St. Lucie County will open applications for WPSL Christmas Kids Toy Program
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — St. Lucie County is will begin taking applications for the WPSL Christmas Kids Toy program on Monday, Oct. 17. The Human Services Division said applications will open to the public at 8 a.m. Applications will be processed online this year and will be accepted until the maximum number of children are served.
Florida teen,14, stabs deputy in the head during stop, sheriff says
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida deputy was stabbed multiple times after the sheriff's office said a 14 year old stabbed them multiple times during a stop. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an on-patrol deputy noticed a suspicious teenager riding a bicycle. The 14-year-old boy told the deputy he was heading to a fishing area nearby, but he wasn't holding any fishing equipment.
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint in California, authorities say
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — Detectives in California released a surveillance video they said is connected to the kidnapping of a family, including an infant. Authorities said Amandeep Singh, 39, Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday. The footage, which police...
