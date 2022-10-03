ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Orange County 23-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
A man was killed after jumping from the Beacon-Newburgh Bridge. Photo Credit: Wikipedia SamuelWantman

A 23-year-old man was killed after driving onto a Hudson Valley bridge, exiting his vehicle, and jumping, according to authorities.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in the town of Newburgh.

According to New York State Police, the Orange County man, who resided in Cornwall, exited his vehicle on the eastbound lane of the bridge and jumped from the right shoulder.

He was located dead in a grassy area below the bridge, said Trooper Steven Nevel

The man's name has not yet been released.

New York State Police were assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police.

Comments / 20

Susan Guilfoyle
4d ago

why does it seem that so many more people are jumping from Bridges than usual. so extremely sad

Robert Post
3d ago

I ask why.... not why people are jumping, but with so many people jumping, why aren't they making it harder to do so. high fencing would be a deterrent. Something should be done as these jumpers are on the rise. And yes, I'm aware of they can't jump from the bridge, they will find another way to end their life, but doesn't mean that we shouldn't make the bridge safer.

Derrick Williams
4d ago

wow...just sad.I wish he had somebody to talk to..talking helps sometimes...RIP 🙏🏿

