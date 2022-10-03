Read full article on original website
Leadership Instructor Carlos Mendez will speak at Annual Meeting Oct. 27
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hear from former Navy SEAL and Leadership Instructor Carlos Mendez at The Hutch Chamber Annual Meeting October 27th. In addition to delivering the keynote address at Annual Meeting, Carlos will host a four-hour interactive and high energy workshop on October 27th from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (lunch included) at Sandhills Event Center.
Buhler reaching benchmarks in post-secondary success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Post secondary success information for all school districts in Kansas was just released and Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said their stats were really good. "It is actually a look at two years after your graduates have left your building," Couchman said. "There's lots of...
Registration underway for Cosmosphere camps
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public Oct. 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer third through fifth graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the...
Chamber CEO willing to meet with primary winners before event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a statement from the Republican primary winners in Reno County that they will not be attending the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber and NAACP candidate forum on October 11, the Chamber CEO has asked for an opportunity to meet with them before the event. In an email...
Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
Alzheimer's Walk is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."
Candidate forum expanded
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce and NAACP have decided to expand the participation of the candidates forum scheduled for Oct. 11 at the Stringer Fine Arts Center. The goal of the event is to engage the candidates on a set of topics of importance to...
Sonic franchise operation in Newton fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
CCS to perform musical November 6
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School will be performing Timeless, The Corrie ten Boom Musical on Sunday, November 6, at 3:00 p.m. Based on the book The Hiding Place, this musical is the story of Corrie ten Boom. Her true account of courage, forgiveness, and love in Nazi-occupied Holland has inspired Christians for decades.
Hesston High Volleyball to hold Jones Family Fundraiser
HESSTON, Kan. — The fundraising to help defray medical expenses for the Jones family of Nickerson continues. The Hesston Volleyball team is holding a fundraiser as part of their home triangular on Thursday, when the Swathers take on SE of Saline and Hoisington. There will be a donation opportunity at the front gate.
Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate
From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
The Miracle Worker is at the Flag Theatre starting Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday, October 6, the Family Community Theatre will bring "The Miracle Worker" to the Flag Theatre's stage. "The Miracle Worker, everybody refers to it as the Helen Keller story," said director Ben Jones. "Helen Keller is deaf-blind. This is the story of how she gained access to language. It's really centered around her teacher, Annie Sullivan who, very young, leaves school in Boston, goes down to Alabama and really pioneers how we teach individuals that are deaf-blind, because prior to this, those people who were deaf-blind were sent to asylums for mental purposes."
Courthouse repairs finishing, scaffolding coming down soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Harlan Depew with Reno County said the work on the courthouse dome is substantially complete. "There were four scopes of work happening simultaneously," according to Depew. Window restoration is 98% complete, earthquake repairs are 98% complete. The change order to replace the roof substrate on the...
Macbeth on HutchCC stage starting Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Theatre Department will present Shakespeare’s Macbeth October 7-9. The show will be held at 7:00 p.m. on October 7-8 and at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 9 at the Stringer Fine Arts Center B.J. Warner Recital Hall on the HutchCC campus.
Hutchinson water line and hydrant flushing program starts Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting Monday they will begin the annual waterline flushing and fire hydrant maintenance program. Flushing water lines is a normal, preventive maintenance procedure that helps improve water quality. Fire hydrants are operated, inspected, and maintained during the flushing process to ensure that all hydrants on the system are in good working condition.
🏐 HutchCC VB: Serrano named conference Setter of the Week
For the second time this season, Hutchinson Community College sophomore setter Andrea Serrano has been named the Jayhawk Conference Setter of the Week. Serrano, a 5-foot-5 setter from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, led the Blue Dragons with 8.73 assists per set and to a 3-0 record last week, including a sweep of No. 12 Seward County.
⛳ HutchCC Golf: Dragons 8th at Big 'O' Classic
ELKHORN, Nebraska – On a day when no team and only seven individuals broke par, the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Men’s Golf team climbed two spots in the final team standings of the Big “O” Classic and finished eighth on Tuesday. The Blue Dragons had...
South Hutchinson City Hall closed from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Today is City Clerk Denise McCue's last day. The city office in South Hutchinson will be closed for a couple of hours to celebrate her retirement from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. McCue has been with the city for 20+ years. "We are so grateful to...
UPDATE: U.S. 56 west of McPherson closed Wed. morning
MCPHERSON COUNTY — US 56 in McPherson County west of McPherson is closed this morning, as a semi is in the ditch and the safest way to remove it is to close the road. There are no injuries from the accident. According to a release from McPherson Fire, just...
Another chance to try new county kiosk is Friday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers will be able to get some hands-on information about the new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex Friday afternoon. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
