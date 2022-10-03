Read full article on original website
Mountain Harvest Beer Festival on Oct. 15 features local breweries
The 17th Annual Mountain Harvest Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 is almost here! This event at the Plumas-Sierra County fairgrounds boasts an amazing assemblage of craft beers as well as some hard ciders and hard seltzers. The event offers brews to taste from upwards of 20 breweries from around the West.
Plumas Arts holds gallery reception this Friday; lots of activities in Oct.
Plumas Arts is holding a gallery opening reception this Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. For the month of October, the Plumas Arts Gallery will be displaying art from local artist Joanie Baldwin. Joanie is a Northern California girl — born and raised in Butte County. She attended Butte College and received an AA Degree in Fine Arts and continued her studies at CSU Chico.
Feather River Tourism Association offers more grants
The Feather River Tourism Association (FRTA) is offering a second round of grants up to $5,000 for new and established events that need financial support, especially for out-of-the-area marketing. The application process will be open from now until Nov.15 for events taking place from December 2022 through May 2023 which are considered off-season and shoulder months. Non-profit organizations and businesses may apply if they are located within the Feather River Marketing District which includes the Almanor Basin, Indian Valley, Quincy (includes Greenhorn area), Feather River Canyon, and Bucks Lake. Because FRTA is funded through assessments on lodging revenue, grants must be able to show benefit to lodging providers.
Letter to the Editor: Take advantage of fun, free rides offered by Plumas Transit
Due to massive gasoline price hikes, Plumas Transportation has been offering FREE RIDES to communters. This is really a special treat to the public. I commend Plumas Transportation for giving FREE RIDES which started last year and kept extended numerous months. As of this writing, free rides are still available for Quincy local, Chester, and Portola till end of October. Who knows it might be extended again.
Opportunity to Comment, North Quincy Wildfire Resiliency Project
Mt. Hough Ranger District, Plumas County, California. The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest in partnership with Feather River Resource Conservation District are initiating scoping for the North Quincy Wildfire Resiliency Project. The project is located adjacent to the town of Quincy, California. This project proposes to complete community wildfire protection and forest resiliency treatments on approximately 9,000 acres of Plumas National Forest. Treatments would be designed to improve the project area’s long-term resiliency to: high severity wildfire, prolonged drought, climate change, and insects and disease. Electronic copies of project specific scoping materials are available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62659.
Funaro and Viden
Laura Nicole Funaro and Alexandrea Rose Viden, both of Portola. Oct. 5, 2022 Andrew Scott Mitchell and Honey May Basañez Cacao, both of Fallon, Nevada. Sept. 22, 2022 Samantha Lee Duncan and Tanner William Duncan, both of Quincy.
Mitchell and Basañez Cacao
Andrew Scott Mitchell and Honey May Basañez Cacao, both of Fallon, Nevada. Sept. 22, 2022 Samantha Lee Duncan and Tanner William Duncan, both of Quincy. Sept. 28, 2022 Annie Nicole Thompson and Aaron Toshio Kanow, both of Reno, Nevada.
McKenzie and Wallace
Sarah Amber McKenzie and Jesse Allen Wallace. Oct. 4, 2022 Laura Nicole Funaro and Alexandrea Rose Viden, both of Portola. Oct. 5, 2022 Andrew Scott Mitchell and Honey May Basañez Cacao, both of Fallon, Nevada.
Quincy Weather Summary October 7, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Sept. 30……….. 82……….. 38……….. 0.0. Sept. avg. high: 84.77°; avg. low: 45.96°. Total precipitation for Sept.: 0.86 inch rain; 0.0 snow. Oct. 1……….. 81……….. 37……….. 0.0...
Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing 17-year-old Cromberg girl
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway/missing juvenile from the Portola area the evening of Oct. 5. The juvenile attended school that day and then did not return home. Information gathered through the course of the investigation indicates the juvenile may be trying to go to southern California.
FRC adds second bachelor’s degree: Ecosystem Restoration and Applied Fire Management
Feather River College received provisional approval for a bachelor’s degree in Ecosystem Restoration and Applied Fire Management. This is the second bachelor’s degree offered from FRC, building upon the existing Equine and Ranch Management degree that graduated its first class in 2018. AB 927 (Medina) authorizes California community colleges to approve statewide up to 30 bachelor’s degrees yearly, regulating that they focus on career or technical training and requiring that programs do not duplicate any existing CSU or UC bachelor’s degree.
Letter to the Editor: Who’s minding the store?
This letter is in regards to the county losing employees and the statement that members of the Board do not know how much money the county has?? And granting 26 percent raises for dept heads ?? How does this happen that the Board of Supervisors do not know how much money the county has ?? And 26 percent pay raises for county dept heads ??? What is wrong with this picture ?? It seems like the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing in county government. No wonder county employees are leaving to find better paying positions elsewhere, the residents of Plumas County need a better working county government than is currently in place.
Rounds on Graeagle courses are a ‘Fall to Remember’
This week the women participated in a couples tournament hosted by the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association — the annual Big Chief Couples Golf Tournament and awards dinner on Sept. 25. The dinner was held at the Graeagle Picnic Grounds where BBQ chef John Grasso and his crew served a very popular prime rib dinner. Medallions were given to winners of prior tournaments.
Woman accused in Quincy murder still deemed incompetent to stand trial
A woman suffering mental illness who was accused in the 2020 murder of a Quincy man still is deemed incompetent to stand trial and the process is underway for her to be placed in a conservatorship involuntarily and indefinitely. Plums County District Attorney David Hollister provided an update on the case.
Collision sends motorcyclist, passenger to hospital with major injuries
The California Highway Patrol Susanville Area office released information on an injury accident that occurred Oct. 3 on Highway 36 east of Fredonyer Summit that sent Westwood residents to Renown Medical Center in Reno. It’s reported that Bobby Stanfill, 42, of Westwood was riding a Harley Davidson westbound on Highway...
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Increasingly odd behaviors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 30-Oct. 4, 2022. September 30.
From sheriff’s personnel to social workers – Plumas County is losing employees
Will anyone answer when you call 911? Will there be anyone to protect the children? Is there a reason that rank and file county employees received a 2.5 percent rate increase while their bosses received a 26 percent pay raise?. After listening to presentations made by Sheriff Todd Johns and...
