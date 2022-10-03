This letter is in regards to the county losing employees and the statement that members of the Board do not know how much money the county has?? And granting 26 percent raises for dept heads ?? How does this happen that the Board of Supervisors do not know how much money the county has ?? And 26 percent pay raises for county dept heads ??? What is wrong with this picture ?? It seems like the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing in county government. No wonder county employees are leaving to find better paying positions elsewhere, the residents of Plumas County need a better working county government than is currently in place.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA