Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 2

Daniel Carter
4d ago

I read about these kind of events all the time people,those of us who walk free off these kind of demonic forces should be glad,and thank God daily for living what we call normal lives.

5 On Your Side

Ride-share driver shot in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A ride-share driver was shot Friday afternoon in the Carr Square neighborhood. The shooting occurred near Cass Avenue between North 16th and North 14th street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A source confirms to 5 On Your Side the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
O'FALLON, MO
FOX 2

Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile

ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Wood River man facing firearm charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
BARNHART, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man

Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
wlds.com

Some Concealed Carry Permits in Greene, Jersey May Be Invalid Due to Arrested Instructor

Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene County may have invalid permits. More than 200 concealed carry certificates issued last year through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were determined invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification in June 2021. According to officials, the Illinois State Police’s Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint in December 2020 alleging Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law. After a five-month investigation, the bureau’s investigators said they found evidence to support the allegation. All of the Lumma’s students were sent letters last year notifying them of their concealed carry status and received a 60-day grace period to complete the requirements for a new concealed carry license.
GREENE COUNTY, IL

