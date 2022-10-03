Read full article on original website
Daniel Carter
4d ago
I read about these kind of events all the time people,those of us who walk free off these kind of demonic forces should be glad,and thank God daily for living what we call normal lives.
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KMOV
2 teens arrested in connection to string of burglaries in St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers are in custody in connection with a string of burglaries in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Police have not released their names but identified them as being 15 and 17 years old. The younger suspect is believed to be connected to...
Ride-share driver shot in Carr Square neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A ride-share driver was shot Friday afternoon in the Carr Square neighborhood. The shooting occurred near Cass Avenue between North 16th and North 14th street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A source confirms to 5 On Your Side the...
KMOV
St. Louis carjacker sentenced to 19 years in prison
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis has been sentenced to serve 19 years for carjacking two vehicles in 2020. Andre Whitfield, 32, pleaded guilty in two separate armed carjackings. His partner, Cherri Barton, 36, pleaded guilty in connection with one of the crimes. The first carjacking...
KMOV
Police chase ends with 2 in custody after assault on law enforcement, say O’Fallon, Missouri police
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people are in custody after a law enforcement officer was assaulted, according to the O’Fallon, Missouri Police Department. Officers pursued a vehicle that was involved in an assault on a law enforcement officer in Warren County and left the scene of an accident. Officers used spike strips to disable the vehicle in the area of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Interstate 70. Two suspects were then taken into custody, one male and one female.
Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile
ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
Granite City man found guilty in shooting death of teen in 2020
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Madison, Illinois teen in 2020. Nicholas Rickman III, 18, was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the shooting. Rickman and co-defendant, Deandre Richardson, were arrested after robbing and...
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
KMOV
Police: Woman shot during domestic dispute in House Springs, MO
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A woman was shot in the back with a shotgun in a House Springs, Missouri neighborhood Thursday night, police said. A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute in the 6200 block of Randy. The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing but her exact condition is unknown.
KMOV
WANTED: Police release photo of man sought in connection with North County murder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old man was found dead in North County on Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road, specifically, Pine Lawn, around 10:00 a.m. Jevon Durbin, was shot and killed inside the residence. The suspect has been identified...
Car thieves arrested in St. Charles County, vehicles recovered
The St. Charles County Police Department is working with other divisions from Wentzville and O'Fallon to capture a series of car thieves.
KSDK
Franklin County man sentenced to prison for trying to entice a 12-year-old
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was sentenced to federal prison after he tried to entice a 12-year-old girl for sex while on parole for a child molestation conviction. Joshua L. Brown, 40, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after admitting to...
recordpatriot.com
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
KMOV
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police gives up close look at officer’s struggles amid staffing shortage crisis
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV) - The push for a pay raise for one St. Louis suburb police department continues as the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department faces critically low staffing. The department will only have five patrol officers by the end of business Friday. There was a push to get a...
KMOV
Police officer shortage raises questions about public safety
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- There are labor shortages in St. Louis and around the world. The shortage of workers stretches from restaurants to factories to construction sites and law enforcement. Locally, there are more police officer jobs in the St. Louis region than there are qualified officers to fill them....
myleaderpaper.com
Barnhart woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Nicole M. Solcovic, 35, of Barnhart was injured Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in a traffic accident on I-55 south of Butler Hill Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:45 a.m., Solcovic was stopped for traffic in a northbound 2015 Kia Sportage when Shane C....
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man
Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
wlds.com
Some Concealed Carry Permits in Greene, Jersey May Be Invalid Due to Arrested Instructor
Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene County may have invalid permits. More than 200 concealed carry certificates issued last year through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were determined invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification in June 2021. According to officials, the Illinois State Police’s Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint in December 2020 alleging Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law. After a five-month investigation, the bureau’s investigators said they found evidence to support the allegation. All of the Lumma’s students were sent letters last year notifying them of their concealed carry status and received a 60-day grace period to complete the requirements for a new concealed carry license.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Offices Identifies 17-Year-Old Alton Female and Grandmother Who Died In Fatal Crash
ALTON - The Madison County Coroner's Office today identified a 17-year-old victim and her grandmother who died in a double-fatal motor vehicle crash on October 5, 2022, near Hamel. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. The 17-year-old was Ciara Renee Macon, of...
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
St. Louis Police Charge Man in Wild Ambulance Chase
Dwane Vardiman is charged with vehicle tampering, assault and resisting arrest
