Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job
Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
Five-star QB the Buckeyes have offered has Ohio State as a top choice
2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley who the Buckeyes have offered is very impressed with Ohio State and says the Buckeyes are one of his top choices.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
North Carolina 'Secret Scrimmage' opponent announced
The UNC basketball program is hosting their first secret scrimmage since the 2019 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinal Gibbons runs over Leesville Road in key Raleigh high school football showdown
The visiting Crusaders never were threatened en route to a 38-7 win — the third straight for Cardinal Gibbons in what has become a leading gridiron rivalry including two Raleigh schools.
Report: Jordan Poole in 'Good Spirits' After Fight With Draymond Green
Poole stayed after Golden State Warriors practice to get shots up after altercation with Draymond
Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
'If we don't win that game, I'm probably not here'
Clemson’s pending trip to Boston College has plenty of memories flooding back to Dabo Swinney’s mind, including one particular game the Tigers’ coach believes started all of this. “If we don’t win (...)
RELATED PEOPLE
College Football Head Coach Steps Down Abruptly During Season
Wofford College head coach Josh Conklin has resigned, effective immediately. The school revealed his decision Thursday night amid an 0-5 start for the Terriers, who went 1-10 last season. Wofford has lost 15 straight games. "We appreciate the time and work that Josh has put into this program over the...
Comments / 0