Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Prosecutors argue Graham should have to testify before grand jury in Georgia 2020 investigation
The Fulton County district attorney’s office is pushing back on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s ongoing efforts to quash a grand jury subpoena, saying his testimony is “essential” and could reveal more information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
KEYT
Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio law that bans virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins announced the permanent...
KEYT
Kelly warns ‘wheels’ could ‘come off our democracy’ while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate
While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the “wheels” could “come off our democracy” if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed...
KEYT
Justice Department insists Trump return all classified documents
Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr have parried over topics like abortion and inflation for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd took questions Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
KEYT
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions slowed deliveries without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The judge’s ruling was issued a day before the Postal Service on Friday announced plans to increase rates in 2023. Under the proposal, the cost of a forever stamp would increase by 3 cents.
KEYT
Arizona appeals court temporarily blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban
An Arizona appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the enforcement of a ban on nearly all abortions across the state after a three-judge panel voted to grant an emergency stay filed by Planned Parenthood, court documents show. The ruling temporarily allows health providers to perform abortions up to 15 weeks...
KEYT
Testimony sought from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in Georgia 2020 election probe
The prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking testimony from an additional batch of his allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Cambodian court sets massive fine for top opposition figure
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has imposed a heavy fine on a leading opposition politician after finding him guilty of defamation for saying that nationwide local elections in June were unfair. Son Chhay, deputy president of the Candlelight Party, had said in an online interview after the polls that the National Election Committee was biased in favor of the governing Cambodian People’s Party. He also alleged there was vote-buying and intimidation of voters. The court ordered Son Chhay to pay $750,000 in compensation to the governing party. Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of the government.
KEYT
Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion
The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
KEYT
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate. In battleground Wisconsin, it was a welcome chance for both candidates to clarify their positions on a variety of issues, including crime, the economy and abortion. Barnes reiterated his support for an increased minimum wage and hit the incumbent senator for his position on abortion. Johnson denied that climate change is an issue and highlighted Barnes’ support for redirecting police funding.
KEYT
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later. That’s according to a report Friday by The New York Times. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended. The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast published details provided by the woman about the candidate’s involvement with their child.
Comments / 0