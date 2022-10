WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later. That’s according to a report Friday by The New York Times. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended. The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast published details provided by the woman about the candidate’s involvement with their child.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO