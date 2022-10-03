ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law as suit proceeds

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio law that bans virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday in a ruling that will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins announced the permanent...
OHIO STATE
Justice Department insists Trump return all classified documents

Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
POTUS
NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr have parried over topics like abortion and inflation for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd took questions Friday night at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
RALEIGH, NC
Federal judge faults Postmaster General DeJoy in mail delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the Postal Service’s cost-cutting practices that contributed to a slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s actions slowed deliveries without obtaining an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission. The judge’s ruling was issued a day before the Postal Service on Friday announced plans to increase rates in 2023. Under the proposal, the cost of a forever stamp would increase by 3 cents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cambodian court sets massive fine for top opposition figure

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has imposed a heavy fine on a leading opposition politician after finding him guilty of defamation for saying that nationwide local elections in June were unfair. Son Chhay, deputy president of the Candlelight Party, had said in an online interview after the polls that the National Election Committee was biased in favor of the governing Cambodian People’s Party. He also alleged there was vote-buying and intimidation of voters. The court ordered Son Chhay to pay $750,000 in compensation to the governing party. Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of the government.
WORLD
Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate. In battleground Wisconsin, it was a welcome chance for both candidates to clarify their positions on a variety of issues, including crime, the economy and abortion. Barnes reiterated his support for an increased minimum wage and hit the incumbent senator for his position on abortion. Johnson denied that climate change is an issue and highlighted Barnes’ support for redirecting police funding.
WISCONSIN STATE
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later. That’s according to a report Friday by The New York Times. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended. The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief interview with NBC News, Walker said he didn’t know about an abortion. Meanwhile, the Daily Beast published details provided by the woman about the candidate’s involvement with their child.
GEORGIA STATE

