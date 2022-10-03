Read full article on original website
UTRGV cheer and dance teams prepare for the new year
Following the much-anticipated expansion of the UTRGV Spirit Program, newly hired coaches Isela ‘Sel’ Gomez and Rudy Mata spoke about what the expansion means to them as cheer and dance coaches, respectively. Filling a position that had not existed before, Gomez is the first full-time head coach for...
The road to change
City commission hears proposed charter edits; BPUB provides fund breakdown and timeline. Tuesday night, the Brownsville City Commission listened to the Charter Review Committee interim report, which outlined proposed changes to the city charter. After a failed motion to remove Brownsville Public Utilities Board Chair Sandra Saenz during a previous...
UTRGV responds to TikTok ban
In a Dec. 7 news release, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas state agencies are banned from using TikTok on any government-issued devices due to cybersecurity reasons. To comply with the ban, the university issued a block from wired and wireless networks that became effective Dec. 20. Kevin Crouse, chief...
