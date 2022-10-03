Read full article on original website
Gladys Porter Zoo unveils new plan, includes zip line and new lion exhibit
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gladys Porter Zoo unveiled its master plan including improvements to multiple areas of the zoo and an opportunity for expansion. According to a post from the City of Brownsville, new additions to the zoo include a zip line, new lion exhibit, a nocturnal exhibit and cape hunting dog exhibit. The zoo […]
KRGV
Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51
A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed. Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination. "Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos...
First 1,000 fans to receive T-shirts at Toros ‘White Out Night’
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first 1,000 fans will receive T-shirts at the RGV Toros “White Out Night” this weekend. Reliant, the official kit partner for the Toros this season, announced the jersey promotion. “When the gates open, we will be giving white jersey replica T-shirts to the first 1,000 people who visit the Reliant […]
utrgvrider.com
Wild renovations proposed
Brownsville City Commission OKs first reading on master plan for zoo. Officials from the Gladys Porter Zoo, a constant in Brownsville for just over 50 years, presented highlights from a master plan to renovate and potentially expand the zoo during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The phased plan for...
Pleasanton Express
Locals attend Tejanos at the Alamo event
The Tejanos at the Alamo event celebrated the contributions and legacy of the Tejanos at the Alamo, in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, Sept. 17, this event featured local cultural organizations and descendants from Esparza, Seguin, Navarro and Arciniega families. There was living history from early San Antonio settlers to 1836 Alamo Defenders.
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Zoho leader has nothing but praise for City of McAllen, McAllen EDC
MCALLEN, Texas – The head of Zoho’s McAllen office has nothing but praise for city and economic development leaders in McAllen. Tejas Gadhia recently gave an exclusive video interview to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service about his company. He was asked why the global software development company chose McAllen.
KRGV
New program aims to help keep city of McAllen clean
Making and keeping McAllen beautiful starts with the community. It's why the city is launching a new program to get people who call McAllen home involved. Members of the newly created Citizen's Code Academy will not only help clean up problem areas around the city, but civilian code enforcers will also help keep issues from popping back up.
Disney Princess – The Concert coming to McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Disney fans in the Rio Grande Valley can relive their VHS glory days with Disney Princess – The Concert coming to McAllen on Thursday, Oct. 20. Disney Princess – The Concert features broadway performers appearing as themselves to sing the iconic Disney princess songs that inspire dreamers of all ages. The […]
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Treviño: City of Hidalgo can become the Wimberley of South Texas
HIDALGO, Texas – Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic Development Corporation, says there is no reason his city cannot become the Wimberley of South Texas. Wimberley, in Hays County, Texas, is a small community that attracts a lot of tourists and artists. Treviño and...
KRGV
Pharr mayor reacts to cities ending EMS service contract
Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez is reacting after multiple cities and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ended contracts with the city's EMS service. As Channel 5 News previously reported, Pharr made the first move. City leaders say the city cut ties because ambulance rides weren't being paid. "We're here to help any...
Funds run out in Hidalgo County for residents needing help with energy bills
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that it has exhausted all funding and will no longer be accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance. The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received just over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the 2022 program […]
sbnewspaper.com
San Benito hero survived ‘Bataan Death March’
By 1946, Cpl. Jose Maria Loya was home from the war and his experiences of the conflict, to a large extent, were much different than that of the regular soldier. His story was published in the Brownsville daily based on an interview and article written by Clarence LaRoche. The following is Loya’s story—as told by him: It was on April 6, 1941 that Loya, along with other selectees, left San Benito to start their military service. From the time the busload of Valley boys left the Resaca City to their final training destination, their preparation was put on a fast track.
ketk.com
Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, both of Edinburg, pleaded guilty Wednesday for their respective roles in a conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims Whopping Mega Millions Lottery Prize
One Texas resident is now several million dollars richer!
valleybusinessreport.com
City of McAllen Seeks Community Input
The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
KRGV
Sharyland ISD employee raises awareness about dangers of fentanyl after son's death
A Sharyland ISD faculty member who lost her son to fentanyl helped spearhead a program to help Sharyland High School parents learn about the dangers of the drug. “I wanted to push this because I felt this is important that parents, all parents need to hear because if I can save one life, then that’s all that matters,” said Sharyland ISD reading specialist Sandra Bagwell. “I don’t want another family to go we went through.”
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
