ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Pharr mayor reacts to cities ending EMS service contract

Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez is reacting after multiple cities and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ended contracts with the city's EMS service. As Channel 5 News previously reported, Pharr made the first move. City leaders say the city cut ties because ambulance rides weren't being paid. "We're here to help any...
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns

Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
WESLACO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

City of McAllen Seeks Community Input

The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
MCALLEN, TX
utrgvrider.com

Wild renovations proposed

Brownsville City Commission OKs first reading on master plan for zoo. Officials from the Gladys Porter Zoo, a constant in Brownsville for just over 50 years, presented highlights from a master plan to renovate and potentially expand the zoo during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The phased plan for...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brownsville, TX
Education
City
Brownsville, TX
Edinburg, TX
Education
City
Edinburg, TX
Edinburg, TX
Traffic
Brownsville, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Education
Local
Texas Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Salazar
KRGV

Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51

A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed. Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination. "Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Video: 45 new warehouses to be built in Hidalgo’s Tres Puentes Industrial Park

HIDALGO, Texas – Forty five new warehouses are to be built in the Tres Puentes Industrial Park, with city council approval already secured. Details on the project were unveiled by Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic. Development Corporation at a recent Commercialization & Investment...
HIDALGO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Parking Space#Linus College#Center For Human Genetics#Woul
ValleyCentral

Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Funds run out in Hidalgo County for residents needing help with energy bills

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that it has exhausted all funding and will no longer be accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance. The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received just over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the 2022 program […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Landscaping
ValleyCentral

Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen. McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The two individuals are pending […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hoax roach complaint from customer looking for a free meal sends health department to inspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Brownsville for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Taco Bell on 3801 International Blvd is earning a ‘Top Performer’ sticker for having a 100 score on their August 9th Health Inspection report. Jose Hernandez, manager of this week’s Top Performer was there during the inspection. Hernandez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy