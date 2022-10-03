Read full article on original website
KRGV
Pharr mayor reacts to cities ending EMS service contract
Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez is reacting after multiple cities and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 ended contracts with the city's EMS service. As Channel 5 News previously reported, Pharr made the first move. City leaders say the city cut ties because ambulance rides weren't being paid. "We're here to help any...
KRGV
Fast drivers in Weslaco school zones raising safety concerns
Parents with children who attend schools at the Weslaco Independent School District say they’re concerned about fast drivers in school zones. Maria Velasquez says she used to walk her grandkids to school every school year, but this year, speeding drivers near Margo Elementary are forcing changes. One parent says...
valleybusinessreport.com
City of McAllen Seeks Community Input
The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and is asking for residents’ input on what they feel the community needs. A community meeting in which the public can speak takes place Oct. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium, 4001 North 23rd Street.
utrgvrider.com
Wild renovations proposed
Brownsville City Commission OKs first reading on master plan for zoo. Officials from the Gladys Porter Zoo, a constant in Brownsville for just over 50 years, presented highlights from a master plan to renovate and potentially expand the zoo during last Tuesday’s city commission meeting. The phased plan for...
Rising roadway deaths alarm Valley officials, as Texas approaches grim record
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas is almost a month away from recording a grim 22-year streak in which at least one person has died every day on the state’s roadways. As deaths are on the rise in the Rio Grande Valley, drivers here and across Texas need to “wake up” to their responsibilities to drive safely, a […]
KRGV
Increased rates for Brownsville PUB customers continued after failed project, audit shows
In just one year, the average bill for a Brownsville Public Utilities Board customer jumped nearly $40. The increase wasn’t due to the rate per kilowatt hour, but instead the Fuel and Purchase Energy charge, or FPEC. According to the Brownsville PUB’s YouTube page, the “fuel and energy charge...
riograndeguardian.com
Audio & Video: King: Valley schools have done well but there’s still a long way to go
PHARR, Texas – Rio Grande Valley school districts have done exceptionally well in moving from the top to the bottom in the statewide averages for K-12 education. However, there is still a long way to go. This is the view of Dr. Daniel P. King, executive director of Region...
5 more vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported a combined five COVID-19-related deaths. Hidalgo County reported three deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen […]
KRGV
Valley resident decorates front lawn as Area 51
A Brownsville man is decorating his front lawn as Area 51 from items that are recycled and borrowed. Alfredo Cavazos is the creator of the Halloween display. He says anyone can create a similar display by using their imagination. "Look around your yard first and see what you got," Cavazos...
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
Brownsville digs into how Tenaska power plant project ‘never came to fruition’
Brownsville city commissioners released an audit report Wednesday that addressed a failed proposal to build a multi-million generating plant station for the city.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: 45 new warehouses to be built in Hidalgo’s Tres Puentes Industrial Park
HIDALGO, Texas – Forty five new warehouses are to be built in the Tres Puentes Industrial Park, with city council approval already secured. Details on the project were unveiled by Prisciliano “J.R.” Treviño, executive director of Hidalgo Economic. Development Corporation at a recent Commercialization & Investment...
Brownsville investigate bar fire as ‘possible arson,’ police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar. The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville. The building suffered smoke damage, officials said. The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, […]
Student airdrops photo threatening school, district confirms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy went on lockdown after a student airdropped a photo claiming to have a gun on campus. Some time around noon, district and law enforcement officers conducted an investigation into a “virtual terroristic threat”, according to San Benito CISD Facebook page. San Benito Superintendent Theresa Servellon […]
Non-affiliated teen arrested after threat to McAllen High
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A nonaffiliated 15-year-old was detained after threats were made toward McAllen High this morning, a message to parents from the district stated. McAllen Independent School District parents were sent an alert stating the teenage boy is being charged with making a false alarm. The district stated that all students and faculty […]
Funds run out in Hidalgo County for residents needing help with energy bills
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced that it has exhausted all funding and will no longer be accepting applications for low-income housing energy assistance. The Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) received just over $6 million from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for the 2022 program […]
Update: 2 more charged, 1 remains wanted in downtown McAllen shooting
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police provided new details after making two new arrests in connection to a shooting that happened after an altercation outside a bar in downtown McAllen. McAllen police charged Naila Reyes, 28, and Avan Ruben Mendoza, 17, with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. The two individuals are pending […]
Mission Unknown: Air Force cargo plane overnights at Brownsville airport
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Even a $202.3 million U.S. Air Force cargo plane doesn’t get waved through customs as it arrives in the United States. A C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane landed in Brownsville Wednesday before continuing its journey Thursday, after spending the night in the Rio Grande Valley and undergoing customs inspections and refueling. […]
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new, state-funded border wall along the South Texas and Mexico border in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it's unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.
Hoax roach complaint from customer looking for a free meal sends health department to inspect
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Brownsville for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Taco Bell on 3801 International Blvd is earning a ‘Top Performer’ sticker for having a 100 score on their August 9th Health Inspection report. Jose Hernandez, manager of this week’s Top Performer was there during the inspection. Hernandez […]
