ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Rob Crebs
4d ago

all this goes on and all the counties in Arkansas and mostly in the entire country! they provoke a person and then when the person resists they do all kinds of terrible things like kick them and hit them in the head and everything else and then they charge the person for resisting the arrest and for assault and battery of the police!it's gotten to where people being pulled over are not safe because of the brutality of the police, State Police and sheriff's department is shown by this incident!one part of the article says that that person should be jail for 30 days they should be jailed for 10 years for assault and battery!

Reply(1)
4
Kathys Janece
4d ago

all the officers involved should be fired and the woman cop is a disgrace to her office another story of bad cops

Reply
5
Steven Ellett
4d ago

hell he is on camera watching and letting it happen 😂 what's to fight about the proof is in the pudding

Reply
4
Related
KHBS

Crawford County deputies seen on camera hitting and kicking suspect are fired

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Two deputies involved in a violent arrest have been fired from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department, the sheriff told 40/29 News Thursday. Levi White and Zach King were suspended without pay after video footage showed them hitting, kicking, and kneeing a man while Thell Riddle, a Mulberry police officer, held him down in August 2022.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
ALMA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Arkansas State Police#Reckless Driving#Huntington
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 12 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Malvern, Glenwood residents among new AGFC wardens

LITTLE ROCK — Some new faces will be joining the ranks of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers this fall. The latest class of wildlife officer cadets celebrated graduation from the AGFC’s training program Friday at The Church at Rock Creek. The process to become a wildlife...
MALVERN, AR
KHBS

Three candidates running for sheriff in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — Three candidates are running to be the next Scott County sheriff. If elected to office, the candidates told 40/29 News they would focus on illegal drugs and the effects they have on the community. "Because it's everywhere, it's not just Scott County, it's everywhere," said...
SCOTT COUNTY, AR
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Nimrod Dam and Lake

Nimrod Dam in western Perry County is the oldest project of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the state of Arkansas, created to control flooding along the Fourche La Fave River. Nimrod Lake, the reservoir created by the dam, stretches across the border of Perry and Yell counties and is a popular attraction for fishermen and duck hunters. The dam and lake take their names from the nearby community of Nimrod (Perry County), itself named after the biblical figure.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police find child

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The child was found after midnight Thursday morning, according to police, and is safe. Thank you for sharing this article while he was missing.
FORT SMITH, AR
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

‘Only pay if you stay’

Sequoyah County Commissioners are considering a resolution to adopt a 4% lodging tax if voter approved, additional funds which could be applied to roadside beautification initiatives and education, as well as support marketing and tourism growth for the county. The topic was discussed during Monday’s weekly meeting of the board of commissioners after a group of proponents and advisors, including…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy