Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Related
elizabethton.com
Halloween Storybook Pumpkin event delights children at local Boys & Girls Club — Pumpkins and stories and treats, oh my!
There were plenty of smiles and laughter as well as an array of colorful creative pumpkins filling the Learning Center at the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County for the Club’s Pumpkin Storybook Festival on Thursday. Children as young as five years old, all the way up to...
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
The Tomahawk
New Salon celebrates grand opening
Makayla Houghton, the center owner of Daydream Salon, cuts the ribbon on her new shop during a ceremony last Saturday in Mountain City. The new salon is a great addition to the business community and gives testimony to the ongoing growth in the city and Johnson County, TN. Submitted Photo.
Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Miss Food City 2023 Pageant contestants sought
ABINGDON, Va. — Each year, the annual Miss Food City Pageant showcases young women from across the region. Co-sponsored by WXBQ 96.9 FM – 24 Carrot Country, this year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va.
elizabethton.com
Façade rehabilitation grants for downtown available again
Some of Elizabethton’s local downtown businesses will be getting a facelift in the coming months. Applications for this year’s Façade Rehabilitation Grant Program were made available on Monday, Oct. 3, during Elizabethton’s public information meeting at city hall. The City of Elizabethton announced the program’s return in September after the grant program was a success in 2021. Local shops including Riverside Taphouse, Tangles Hair Salon, and the Bonnie Kate Theater benefitted from the initiative.
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Johnson City Press
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
elizabethton.com
Vic Harrison
“In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.” John 14: 2-4 KJV.
Community Hero: Starr Beverly uses love of Halloween to help homeless animals
What do homeless animals, motorcycles and a haunted woods have in common? This week’s Community Hero has combined her love for all of them to better the Tri-Cities community. During October, you will find Starr Beverly scaring people. “I love Halloween,” Beverly said. As the owner and operator of the Dam Haunted Woods on Highway […]
Historic Eureka Inn on market in downtown Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — In the 225-year-old Eureka Inn, some of the doors that lead nowhere are part of its character and historic importance. Dr. William Kennedy is parting with his ownership of the 12-room, 6,000-square-foot inn that he and partners spent several years restoring before it reopened for business in 2000. He told News […]
elizabethton.com
Enjoy some ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ next weekend at the Bonnie Kate
The Bonnie Kate Theater opened in 1926 and many older residents of the community surely hold fond memories of the theater’s glory days. Now, after several years of renovation work, the Bonnie Kate will once again open its doors to spotlight a classic play, thanks to a new organization created to support artistic skill in the local community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
GoFundMe for Gracie McBryant exceeds $10,000
BLOUNTVILLE — The GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a 14-year-old Sullivan County freshman who died in a camper fire surpassed $10,000 Wednesday. West Ridge High School clarinet player Gracie Alyssa McBryant died in a camper fire Saturday morning in the Akard community near Bristol, at the McBryant family’s residence, according to the GoFundMe post by the school's band boosters. Donations using a credit or debit card can be made through GoFundMe online at https://gofund.me/abaf5fe1 through Oct. 19.
elizabethton.com
E-T Constables Association graduates 54 constables at in-service training
A total of 54 constables, including two Carter County constables, completed the annual in-service training conducted in September at the Hamblen County Courthouse in Morristown. Chief Training Officer Ken Potter said numerous topics were covered, including child abuse, domestic violence, officer survival, use of force, de-escalation of force, active shooter,...
Where to get spooky tattoos this Halloween season
(WJHL) — Several area tattoo shops are celebrating the Halloween season with spooky-themed pieces of art available the entire month of October. Flash sheets posted by various tattoo artists showcase an array of options — from Hocus Pocus and skeletons to candy corn creations and Jack-o-lanterns. The following tattoo shops have posted Halloween flash tattoo […]
Johnson City Press
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
wjhl.com
Sweet Potato Casserole and plenty of tasty chicken at Nick’s Restaurant & Catering
Chef Greg Saunders from Nick’s Restaurant & Catering, shows us his recipe for sweet potato casserole, and shares with us some of other great dishes at Nick’s in Kingsport!. For more information call 423-247-8601 or go to nicksrestaurantandcatering.com.
Kingsport Times-News
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy
KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in Greek, Italian and even American cuisine.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
Comments / 0