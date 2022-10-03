The Cougars led 24-0 after one and 52-8 at half. They improve to 5-2 with their 3rd straight victory. Austin Williams ran 17 times for 149 yards and four scores. Jack Follmann added two TD’s and 83 yards on the ground. Brayden Chester ran seven times for 75 yards and one TD. Each of Sam Foreman’s receptions went for scores and he posted 68 yards. Gabe Rouse posted 10.5 tackles and recovered a fumble. Seth Hensley, Jack Follmann, and Rylan Oglesbee all had one interception. Chase Spieker was 3/5 for 74 yards and two TD’s.

COON RAPIDS, IA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO