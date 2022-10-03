ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
The Standard-Times

Win over GNB Voc-Tech 'astronomically huge' for Old Colony's football program

NEW BEDFORD — Senior Chris Egan summed up perfectly what the Cougars’ 22-14 non-league win over GNB Voc-Tech on Friday night means to Old Colony’s football program.  “Huge. It was astronomically huge,” he said. “No team that has ever walked through the school has ever done something like this before. To beat a school that is four times the size of ours is a crazy accomplishment.” ...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Western Iowa Today

High School Football Stats from Friday, October 7th

The Cougars led 24-0 after one and 52-8 at half. They improve to 5-2 with their 3rd straight victory. Austin Williams ran 17 times for 149 yards and four scores. Jack Follmann added two TD’s and 83 yards on the ground. Brayden Chester ran seven times for 75 yards and one TD. Each of Sam Foreman’s receptions went for scores and he posted 68 yards. Gabe Rouse posted 10.5 tackles and recovered a fumble. Seth Hensley, Jack Follmann, and Rylan Oglesbee all had one interception. Chase Spieker was 3/5 for 74 yards and two TD’s.
COON RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chs#Young Guns#Chs Soccer#Original

Comments / 0

Community Policy