Football Frenzy: Churchville-Chili wins on walk-off field goal
Churchville-Chili 17, Thomas 14 Irondequoit 33, Brockport 8 Brighton 34, Spencerport 12 Athena 35, Wilson/Early College 8 East/World of Inquiry 35, Arcadia 7 Schroeder 58, Olympia 6 Wayne 17, Newark/Marion 6
Late field goal lifts Clearwater Central Catholic over Jesuit
TAMPA — Clearwater Central Catholic’s offense clicked from the very beginning of its matchup with Jesuit on Friday, leaving the defending Class 5A state champion Tigers spinning their wheels on defense much of the night. Still, due in part to major miscues on special teams, the Marauders were...
Win over GNB Voc-Tech 'astronomically huge' for Old Colony's football program
NEW BEDFORD — Senior Chris Egan summed up perfectly what the Cougars’ 22-14 non-league win over GNB Voc-Tech on Friday night means to Old Colony’s football program. “Huge. It was astronomically huge,” he said. “No team that has ever walked through the school has ever done something like this before. To beat a school that is four times the size of ours is a crazy accomplishment.” ...
High School Football Stats from Friday, October 7th
The Cougars led 24-0 after one and 52-8 at half. They improve to 5-2 with their 3rd straight victory. Austin Williams ran 17 times for 149 yards and four scores. Jack Follmann added two TD’s and 83 yards on the ground. Brayden Chester ran seven times for 75 yards and one TD. Each of Sam Foreman’s receptions went for scores and he posted 68 yards. Gabe Rouse posted 10.5 tackles and recovered a fumble. Seth Hensley, Jack Follmann, and Rylan Oglesbee all had one interception. Chase Spieker was 3/5 for 74 yards and two TD’s.
Calvary’s James Simon adjusts to dad’s Grambling State job
VIVIAN -- Calvary running back James Simon has learned to take the good with the bad of being a college coach’s son. “It’s been rocky having to lose friends, etc… and adjusting to new ones often, but we’ve done it a good amount to where we’re used to it,” said James, one of the top backs in Northwest Louisiana. ...
