Mizz'p Hardy
4d ago
did you think we're going to do to people for doing this they have other jobs for them how they're going to take care of their families what are they going to do and you bringing all these foreigners over here that's taking the other jobs oh my God what is really going on are they thinking before they do things these young people thinking they making things better but all they do is make it worse and worse and worse
David St. Pierre
4d ago
Good any purchases for Black and Decker are off my list. I support companies that support people.
Elizabeth Tremblay
4d ago
Biden the real cause. It is said many companies will be laying off due to Inflation. Bringing the illegal, criminal, diseased in instead cheaply.
Related
Tips for navigating Connecticut's changing housing market
The housing market in Connecticut is changing once again.
Register Citizen
How New Britain development is 'dramatically changing' downtown
NEW BRITAIN — Downtown New Britain, famously cut off from the bustle of Broad Street by the highway in the 1970s, is experiencing rapid change in retail housing, pedestrian infrastructure and public perception. Developers say downtown New Britain isn’t the place it was five years ago. “If you...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Register Citizen
Historic mill building in Connecticut set to be auctioned off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Each year toy ducks take the plunge into the Pootatuck River, in an annual fundraiser by the Newtown Lions Club. Now a mill office complex fronting the stream is for sale, connected to the man whose breakthrough expanded the use of rubber to any number of everyday items, from the rubber ducks of yore to automobile tires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Local, CT officials celebrate redevelopment in Torrington's new Pennrose apartments
TORRINGTON — A crowd of well-wishers gathered for a first look at Pennrose's Riverfront, an apartment building on Franklin Street. Pennrose, co-developer the Cloud Company and the city worked together for more than three years to create Riverfront, which has 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units consisting of both affordable and market-rate apartments. Funding of more than $2 million for brownfield remediation and other cleanup of the site, including removing tons of soil contaminated with PCBs, came from the city and the state Department of Economic and Community Development.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
YNHH Acquiring 3 More Hospitals
The consolidation of Connecticut health care continued with the announcement Thursday that Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has reached a deal to take over three more hospitals in the state. YNHHS has signed a deal with Prospect Medical Holdings to take over 357-bed Waterbury Hospital, 249-bed Manchester Memorial Hospital,...
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Register Citizen
At least 248,000 workers apply for CT hero pay amid concerns of availability
The state comptroller’s office will review at least 248,000 applications for pandemic bonuses but some of those requests are incomplete and it could be months before it’s clear how many private-sector workers will receive them — and how much they’ll get. What appears certain, however, is...
NBC Connecticut
Avelo Airlines Celebrates Milestone by Rewarding Travelers
Since they began serving Southern Connecticut last November, Avelo Airlines has seen a tremendous growth in travelers. On Thursday, the airline counted their 10,000th flight since its very first departure nationally. The flight came from Chicago and arrived in New Haven. Everyone on board the flight got a free round-trip...
Will Hurricane Ian cause Connecticut homeowners to see an insurance price hike?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Florida homeowners have already seen their insurance rates skyrocket in recent years. And, now, Connecticut may see part of the brunt of more damage. Experts have called Hurricane Ian a “worst-case scenario.” In its aftermath, Florida policyholders could see their rates increase another 30% — on top of already having […]
New Britain Herald
Stanley Black & Decker launches free recycling program for homeowners
NEW BRITAIN – Stanley Black & Decker and TerraCycle have partnered to launch a free recycling program to encourage home owners to recycle small home appliances and tools. “Stanley Black & Decker is offering consumers a planet-positive way to responsibly dispose of their well-used small home appliances and power tools that have reached the end of their usable life,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and founder of TerraCycle. “Through this recycling program, consumers can divert the waste from landfills while helping to protect and preserve the planet for future generations.”
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals
Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
Register Citizen
Ray Dalio gives up control of hedge fund giant Bridgewater: ‘As good as it gets’
WESTPORT – After 47 years, the world’s largest hedge fund is no longer controlled by its billionaire founder. Ray Dalio confirmed Tuesday that he had given up control of Westport-based Bridgewater Associates, a transition that has been in motion for several years and one that Dalio believes will position the business for continued success. As a result of the changeover, which was completed last month, the 73-year-old Greenwich resident now serves Bridgewater as a mentor to the firm’s investment committee, as a member of its operating board and as a senior investor.
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year
Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
Register Citizen
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
Register Citizen
New Haven launches $4 million programs to help renters, homebuyers
NEW HAVEN — After Tatania Sellers had to leave her job because she was pregnant, it was “devastating” and “nerve-wracking” for her to find a new place for her and her children to live, she said. Sellers didn't want to go to a shelter, and...
