Glendale, AZ

AZFamily

Semi-truck driver killed after being hit by a car on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 17 near Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix Friday morning. According to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves, a semi-truck driver had pulled off the side of the road, just north of the exit, when a passing pick-up truck struck him. Investigators believe he was trying to secure his load. Authorities arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa

MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
MESA, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
KTAR.com

No full freeway closures planned across the Valley over the weekend

PHOENIX — Several roadways and ramps will be restricted this weekend, but drivers won’t see any full closures on Phoenix-area freeways. The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed through Oct. 30 for water line repair work. The off-ramp at McClintock Drive is also closed. Drivers are encouraged to consider exiting on eastbound U.S. 60 to southbound Rural or Dobson roads. They could also use Baseline or Guadalupe roads to get to the southbound Loop 101 or McClintock Drive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police releases body cam footage of fatal shooting from man throwing rocks

PHOENIX — Body cam footage was released by Phoenix police Friday from the fatal shooting that left a man dead after he was throwing rocks at patrol cars. Two Phoenix patrol units were driving near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 24 when their cars were struck, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Westbound I-10 to close overnight Thursday in central Phoenix

PHOENIX – A stretch of Interstate 10 in central Phoenix will be closed overnight Thursday for roadwork, state transportation officials said. Westbound I-10 will be shut down between Seventh and 27th avenues from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Crews will be...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Large fire at Phoenix apartment complex forces 80 from homes

PHOENIX – Nearly 100 people were forced out of their homes Thursday night by a fire at a Phoenix apartment complex, first responders said. The complex near Cave Creek Road and 12th Street was engulfed in flames and smoke pouring out when crews from the Phoenix Fire Department arrived shortly after 7 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KTAR.com

Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Scottsdale man with Down syndrome robbed while working at Fry's

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for the people responsible for robbing a man with disabilities last week. Kyle Schmidt has Down syndrome and works at Fry’s Food & Drug store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard. “I was obviously really upset, as a sister to a brother with disabilities it is almost unheard of,” said Kelly Schultz, Kyle’s sister.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

