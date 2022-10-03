ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TVLine

Atlanta Skewers Tyler Perry With Savage Parody — Plus, Who Is That Playing 'Kirkwood Chocolate'?

Man, Atlanta came right after film and TV mogul Tyler Perry with this week’s hilarious parody… and they didn’t pull any punches. Thursday’s episode finds Van driving with her daughter Lottie to a massive film production complex called Chocolate Studios, run by the elusive Kirkwood Chocolate. (For the record, Tyler Perry owns a 300-acre film production complex in Atlanta called Tyler Perry Studios.) On their way in, they pass a tour guide who touts Chocolate Studios as “a studio for the culture, and by the culture.” The complex includes state-of-the-art soundstages, along with an ominous building that Mr. Chocolate has converted...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Skydance Cancels Dallas Sting Starring Matthew McConaughey Weeks Before Filming Due to Disturbing Allegations

Skydance has decided to completely cancel its upcoming movie Dallas Sting, following allegations regarding the true story upon which it is based. The news was broken on Wednesday, with outlets (including The Hollywood Reporter) revealing that the project was only six weeks away from filming in New Orleans and had already been mostly cast, with Matthew McConaughey set in the starring role. It is unclear at this point exactly what the allegations are, but the report says that Skydance and the film's producers received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based."
FIFA
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
People

Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH

Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
MOVIES
E! News

Oprah Produces Documentary On The Most "Extraordinary" Person She's Ever Known

Oprah Winfrey is honoring a legend. Sidney, the documentary detailing the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, is officially on its way to our screens. And on Sept. 23, the producer posted a powerful teaser for the documentary to her Instagram page, giving us a glimpse into the world of the iconic actor and the impact he had on Hollywood and the Black community.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’

EXCLUSIVE:  Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: New York Film Festival, ‘Shantaram’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for the New York Film Festival, Shantaram, Glass Onion and Rosaline. New York Film Festival More from The Hollywood Reporter'Knives Out 2': All 3 Mega U.S. Theater Chains to Carry Sequel for a Week Over ThanksgivingCharlie Hunnam on Battling Gut Infections, Dengue Fever on 'Shantaram' and "Destroying My Back" While Prepping for Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon'Sherry Lansing, Phil Rosenthal Support California Spirit Gala Benefitting the American Cancer Society The annual film fest kicked off on Sept. 30 with the world premiere of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Outer Range’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video With Charles Murray to Join as Showrunner

Amazon Prime Video has renewed “Outer Range” for a second season. Charles Murray, who is under an overall deal at Amazon Studios, is joining the series as showrunner after Season 1 was showrun by creator Brian Watkins. Watkins will continue executive producing. The Western sci-fi drama stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a rancher who is fighting to protect his family and discovers a mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. The Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly) and are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons, the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

HBO Responds to Criticism of House of the Dragon Scenes Too Dark to See

House of the Dragon Episode 7 had one of the same technical stumbles that Game of Thrones did in its final season, as fans complained that the episode was too poorly lit to see many of the finer details in each shot. What's even more surprising is that House of the Dragon Episode 7, "Driftmark", was directed by showrunner Miguel Sapochnik – the same man responsible for directing the most infamous "dark" episodes of Game of Thrones – including the Battle of Winterfell in the Final Season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Broadway Rising’ Documentary From Amy Rice, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita Acquired By Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured North American, United Kingdom, and Ireland distribution rights to Broadway Rising, Amy Rice’s documentary chronicling the reopening of Broadway after the 2020 Covid pandemic shutdown. With Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita among its producers, Broadway Rising charts the industry’s journey back to the stage after going dark on March 12, 2020, and also examines the entire financial ecosystem that supports New York theater, including hundreds of restaurant owners and staff, costume houses, designers and more. “Broadway Rising is an inspirational film recounting the Broadway community’s resilience depicting the highs and lows of its comeback, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
