Report: Patriots signing LB Jamie Collins to address ailing linebacker group

The Patriots apparently aren't happy with their linebacker situation (surprise, surprise) and are bringing in an old friend to help out -- again.

ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted Monday morning that New England is planning to sign linebacker Jamie Collins, which would make him a Patriot for the fourth time in his NFL career.

Though it isn't known yet whether he'd initially join the active roster or the practice squad, Reiss said the 32-year-old Collins will likely join the team "in some capacity."

The Patriots took Collins in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he made a Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro in 2015 before New England traded him to the Cleveland Browns in the last year of his rookie deal.

But Bill Belichick re-signed him to the Patriots during free agency prior to the 2019 season and, after Collins played for Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions in 2020, brought the linebacker back to the Patriots almost exactly a year ago. He had a spectacular interception of Sam Darnold against the Carolina Panthers during the Patriots' seven-game win streak in 2021.

Now, he'll look to fit in next to Ja'Whaun Bentley and help a Patriots linebacking corps that many believed would be a weakness prior to the season. The question, of course, is how much Collins himself still has in the tank.