ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Patriots signing LB Jamie Collins to address ailing linebacker group

By Khari Thompson
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00c82i_0iK3qSGp00

The Patriots apparently aren't happy with their linebacker situation (surprise, surprise) and are bringing in an old friend to help out -- again.

ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted Monday morning that New England is planning to sign linebacker Jamie Collins, which would make him a Patriot for the fourth time in his NFL career.

Though it isn't known yet whether he'd initially join the active roster or the practice squad, Reiss said the 32-year-old Collins will likely join the team "in some capacity."

The Patriots took Collins in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and he made a Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro in 2015 before New England traded him to the Cleveland Browns in the last year of his rookie deal.

But Bill Belichick re-signed him to the Patriots during free agency prior to the 2019 season and, after Collins played for Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions in 2020, brought the linebacker back to the Patriots almost exactly a year ago. He had a spectacular interception of Sam Darnold against the Carolina Panthers during the Patriots' seven-game win streak in 2021.

Now, he'll look to fit in next to Ja'Whaun Bentley and help a Patriots linebacking corps that many believed would be a weakness prior to the season. The question, of course, is how much Collins himself still has in the tank.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Matt Patricia
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Panthers#American Football#Espn#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy