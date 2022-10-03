Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are available for adoption in Clayton County
These dogs are up for adoption through the Clayton County Animal Control. Each pet in this gallery is listed by their name and their ID number. For more information on each dog, please visit the Clayton County Animal Control Facebook page. If you are interested in a specific animal, please send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number.
Metro animal shelters at crisis levels, overrun with pets that need to be adopted
ATLANTA — Animal shelters across metro Atlanta are in a crisis. They are overrun with pets, some of which have been there for more than a year. In fact, LifeLine Animal Project Placement Manager Lane Johnson told Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez that adoptions are down 30% nationwide. One...
Monroe Local News
Animal advocates address Walton County BOC on animal welfare laws in the county
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 5, 2022) – The Walton County Board of Commissioners was greeted by a sea of red on Tuesday when animal advocates turned out en masse to address the BOC on the Walton County Animal Shelter and the county’s animal ordinances. At the outset, BOC...
Suspect captured in Spalding County, shelter-in-place lifted
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Christopher Thomas McLemore has been safely caught. The shelter-in-place has been lifted. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to shelter in place as they search for a suspect who may be armed. Deputies shared a photo of Christopher Thomas McLemore, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Program matches inmates with shelter dogs
The program's aim is to reduce repeat offenders. Canine Cellmates has been in Fulton County Jail for more than a decade, but is not starting an out-of-custody program.
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where was the photo taken? Also ID the mountains
Today’s nicely-framed mystery photo comes with an additional question: Not only where was this photograph made, but what are the names of the mountains in the background? Send your guess to. elliott@brack.net and tell us your hometown. George Graf of Palmyra, Va. recognized the last Mystery photo: “Suwanee’s Remembrance...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Commissioner Bradshaw allocates funds to waive pet adoption fees in DeKalb County
As LifeLine Animal Project continues to face overcrowding obstacles, a helping hand is being offered to DeKalb County’s homeless pets through an allocation from DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw. On Sept. 28, Bradshaw announced that he would be allocating $45,000 of District 4 reserve funds to LifeLine Animal Project,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police locate missing 7-year-old from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: Police have located the boy and said that he is safe. Police in DeKalb County are asking for help locating a 7-year-old boy who went missing from the Stone Mountain area on Thursday. He was last seen near Old Front St, according to police.
Family of missing 17-year-old Douglasville teen hoping for answers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri is hoping for answers on where he is. They held a prayer vigil for Kathuri. He was last seen at the Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County. “He’s been missing for a week,” said his mother, Vera Kathuri....
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort
We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 7-year-old boy who vanished Thursday
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 7-year-old boy who went missing Thursday. Danny "Marko" Matingo was last seen near Old Front Street in Stone Mountain. Danny is described as 4 feet 5 inches, 75 pounds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
4 adults, several pets displaced when Gwinnett County apartment damaged by fire, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning in Gwinnett County. Firefighters headed to the scene after receiving a call from a neighbor at 8:53 a.m. The caller said they saw smoke coming out of the windows and roof of an apartment on Spruce Circle. Crews...
Cumming Police Chief talks safety plans for the Cumming Fair
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival in 2014(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) While organizers have been finalizing the details for rides, food and attractions for the "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival, Forsyth County first responders have been busy finalizing their plans for keeping everyone at the Fair safe.
fox5atlanta.com
Two escape blaze in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A fire took over a home on Bells Ferry Road early Wednesday morning. Firefighters from five different Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services stations said they responded to the blaze around 5:35 a.m. The only two people inside the home were able to evacuate before the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Free adoptions for oversized dogs in October at Best Friends Animal Society
ATLANTA — Best Friends Animal Shelter is one of many rescues swamped with dogs heavier than 40 pounds. Huskies, shepherds, terriers and mutts are just some oversized dogs posing a risk to overcrowded shelters all over the country. Best Friends is working to at least give the big dogs in metro Atlanta another chance.
Woman dies in wrong-way wreck on I-75/I-285 ramp in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 30-year-old Mableton woman died early Friday morning in a wrong-way wreck that happened on I-75 North, police said. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Chassity E. Hogan initiated the wreck driving southbound on I-75 North. It was not clear where she got on the interstate or how she came to be traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Second Stolen Shelter Dog Recovered in Atlanta
For most animals, leaving the shelter is a dream come true. Ideally, stays in an animal shelter should be brief, but some pups can end up staying for months or years. However, in some unfortunate cases, a shelter dog will leave after someone steals them, rather than adopt them. Some of these cases involve would-be […] The post Second Stolen Shelter Dog Recovered in Atlanta appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0