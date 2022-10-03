Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
Saints Final Injury Report: Week 5
QUESTIONABLE: Andrus Peat (concussion), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (rib) Winston, Landry, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. Dennis Allen said after practice that he feels good about Landry playing on Sunday. Andy Dalton is expected to make his second start for the Saints.
Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report reflects three players who've received game designations. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who's dealing with an ankle injury, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has discomfort in his quad, are both considered questionable for the Week 5 game in Cleveland.
Bills vs. Steelers GAMEDAY Preview: Buffalo Ready For Rookie?
The Buffalo Bills host the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills are fresh off an exciting 17-point comeback last week in a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen engineered at 12-play, 77-yard drive to set up kicker Tyler Bass' game-winning...
Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Practice, Browns One Step Closer to Having Pass Rush Tandem Back
Jadeveon Clowney returning to the o practice field on Friday was a welcome sight. Clowney missed the passed couple of games with a sprained ankle and is close to a return. That return could come as soon as Sunday against the Chargers. The Browns were down three starting defensive linemen...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner Has ‘Dreamed’ About Facing Wideouts Like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
Throughout the first four games of his NFL career, No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has lived up to the hype, proving that he's ready to shut down some of the league's most talented wideouts. Gardner has given up just nine catches on 19 targets for 101 yards and a...
Impressing Early, Noah Fant’s Impact Goes Beyond Numbers For Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. - At the center of the Seahawks' surprising offensive output through their first four games, tight ends have been a major focal point in the passing game for new starting quarterback Geno Smith. Now roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, the trio of Will...
Saints’ Running Game Looks to Bully a Seahawks Defense That’s Been Manhandled All Season
The 1-3 New Orleans Saints look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. New Orleans is coming off a frustrating loss to the Vikings in London, while Seattle pulled out a 48-45 shootout at Detroit. View the original article to see embedded...
Patriots-Lions Injury Report Breakdown: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Status?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 5 showdown in Foxboro. The Pats and the Lions are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 9. at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, which will be adorned in nostalgic ‘Pat Patriot’ regalia.
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?
FRISCO - America's Team vs. Super Bowl champs. In the NFL's marquee matchup of Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys look to shock the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Rams are on a condensed week and fresh off a loss to NFC West division foe San Francisco 49ers in which LA failed to score a touchdown.
A ‘Chip on His Shoulder’ Doesn’t Slow D-Lineman
NASHVILLE – Mario Edwards Jr. was not in Jacksonville for long. Whatever happened in those three-plus weeks, though, was good for the Tennessee Titans. That is the only conclusion defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could draw after Edwards, an eighth-year veteran, made his Titans debut last Sunday at Indianapolis. “I...
No N’Keal Harry Yet but Bears Changes Could Be Coming
There could be alterations in personnel usage Sunday when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, one involving the offensive line and the other at wide receiver. One change they won't make at receiver is activating N'Keal Harry. The former Patriots receiver just began his 21-day window to be considered for return from injured reserve and looked good to Eberflus. However, he won't be active this week.
Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’
The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
After Years of London Losers, Packers Come Leaping to Town
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1773, a bunch of tea was thrown into Boston Harbor. That was a seminal moment in what wound up being a revolution against England. Since 2007, the NFL has been throwing a lot of T-for-terrible games at England. Eventually, the United States and Great...
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings, Despite Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins to improve to 2-2 on the season, but that didn't result in a big jump in Sports Illustrated's Week 4 power rankings. Cincinnati is 13th this week after being ranked 12th in Week 3. "Only three quarterback hits and one sack on...
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker ‘still has lot of pain’ as Raiders game nears
The Chiefs will continue to practice without their starting kicker ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Harrison Butker (left-ankle sprain) will not be on the practice field Friday, the Chiefs announced. Butker also didn’t practice Thursday and has missed...
