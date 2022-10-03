ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Saints Final Injury Report: Week 5

QUESTIONABLE: Andrus Peat (concussion), Alvin Kamara (rib), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (rib) Winston, Landry, Thomas, Williams, Throckmorton, and Turner were among those not spotted at the open portion of practice to the media. Dennis Allen said after practice that he feels good about Landry playing on Sunday. Andy Dalton is expected to make his second start for the Saints.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
DETROIT, MI
Mike Locksley
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report reflects three players who've received game designations. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who's dealing with an ankle injury, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has discomfort in his quad, are both considered questionable for the Week 5 game in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bills vs. Steelers GAMEDAY Preview: Buffalo Ready For Rookie?

The Buffalo Bills host the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills are fresh off an exciting 17-point comeback last week in a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen engineered at 12-play, 77-yard drive to set up kicker Tyler Bass' game-winning...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Impressing Early, Noah Fant’s Impact Goes Beyond Numbers For Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. - At the center of the Seahawks' surprising offensive output through their first four games, tight ends have been a major focal point in the passing game for new starting quarterback Geno Smith. Now roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, the trio of Will...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Lions Injury Report Breakdown: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Status?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 5 showdown in Foxboro. The Pats and the Lions are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 9. at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, which will be adorned in nostalgic ‘Pat Patriot’ regalia.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?

FRISCO - America's Team vs. Super Bowl champs. In the NFL's marquee matchup of Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys look to shock the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Rams are on a condensed week and fresh off a loss to NFC West division foe San Francisco 49ers in which LA failed to score a touchdown.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

A ‘Chip on His Shoulder’ Doesn’t Slow D-Lineman

NASHVILLE – Mario Edwards Jr. was not in Jacksonville for long. Whatever happened in those three-plus weeks, though, was good for the Tennessee Titans. That is the only conclusion defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could draw after Edwards, an eighth-year veteran, made his Titans debut last Sunday at Indianapolis. “I...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

No N’Keal Harry Yet but Bears Changes Could Be Coming

There could be alterations in personnel usage Sunday when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, one involving the offensive line and the other at wide receiver. One change they won't make at receiver is activating N'Keal Harry. The former Patriots receiver just began his 21-day window to be considered for return from injured reserve and looked good to Eberflus. However, he won't be active this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’

The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

After Years of London Losers, Packers Come Leaping to Town

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1773, a bunch of tea was thrown into Boston Harbor. That was a seminal moment in what wound up being a revolution against England. Since 2007, the NFL has been throwing a lot of T-for-terrible games at England. Eventually, the United States and Great...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
NFL

