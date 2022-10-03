Read full article on original website
BBC
Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms
A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
BBC
St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country
Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC
In pictures: Easter Island statues damaged by fire
A fire has damaged the enigmatic statues on Easter Island, with some of the charring said to be irreparable. An unknown number of the stone-carved statues have been affected by the blaze, Chile's cultural heritage undersecretary said. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of the megaliths, known as moai. They have...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
BBC
Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat
An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
BBC
Marwell Zoo bids farewell to 'amazing, loving' white rhino
A zoo is celebrating the life of one of its "much loved" white rhinos after the animal died last week at the age of 36. Sula was one of Marwell Zoo's oldest residents, arriving as a three-year-old in 1988. Phil Robbins, team leader at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire,...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Ellerby: Gold coins found hidden under kitchen floor sell for £754,000
A treasure trove of more than 260 gold coins discovered by a couple beneath their kitchen floor during renovations has sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection, found under a home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire in 2019, was spotted inside a pot hidden underneath concrete and 18th Century floorboards.
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt in court over shared photos
A civilian police worker has appeared in court accused of sharing photographs of the dead body of a teenager. Lewis Williams, 18, was found dead on a railway line in Slough, Berkshire, on 21 June. Joshua Tilt, 31, from Birmingham, who was working as a British Transport Police contact handler,...
BBC
Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11
A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
BBC
Jessica Lawson drowning: Parents 'devastated' over school trip court verdicts
The parents of a girl who drowned on a school trip to France are "devastated" no-one has been held responsible for her death, their solicitor said. Jessica Lawson, 12, from Wolfreton School near Hull, was swimming in a lake near Limoges in 2015 when a pontoon overturned. Her three teachers...
BBC
Reece Radford: Man, 26, stabbed in Sheffield city centre dies
A 26-year-old man who was stabbed in Sheffield a week ago has died from his injuries. South Yorkshire Police said Reece Radford was attacked in the early hours of 29 September on Arundel Gate in the city centre and died on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a...
BBC
Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms
Archaeologists believe they have found a place where some of Scotland's last hunters-gatherers may have paused on a journey through the Cairngorms. Scotland was home to hunter-gatherers from about 10,000 years ago, after the end of the last ice age. At Sgòr an Eòin in Glen Dee, archaeologists have uncovered...
BBC
Stephen Lawrence case: Jamie Acourt to be freed in November
A man suspected of murdering Stephen Lawrence in a racist attack will be released from jail despite not repaying any money he made from a drugs plot. Jamie Acourt, 45, has served half of a nine-year sentence, after spending more than two years on the run in Spain. He was...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Michael McDonagh: Family make appeal after funeral
The family of a man who died at a holiday park have made a renewed appeal for information after his funeral took place. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands in August after an altercation involving a group of people. His family have been critical of...
