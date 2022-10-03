ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms

A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
HEALTH
BBC

St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country

Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
RELIGION
BBC

In pictures: Easter Island statues damaged by fire

A fire has damaged the enigmatic statues on Easter Island, with some of the charring said to be irreparable. An unknown number of the stone-carved statues have been affected by the blaze, Chile's cultural heritage undersecretary said. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of the megaliths, known as moai. They have...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment

A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dance#Circus#Bbc News#East Street Arts#Empire Property
BBC

CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park. The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said. The force believes the man was in the area at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Home Office suspends ex-Met officer over racist WhatsApp chat

An immigration official at the Home Office has been suspended after a BBC investigation revealed he had been posting racist content on WhatsApp. Rob Lewis, an ex-Metropolitan Police officer, is understood to have created the group chat, which also included other former Met police officers. BBC Newsnight has seen racist...
SOCIETY
BBC

Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims

A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Marwell Zoo bids farewell to 'amazing, loving' white rhino

A zoo is celebrating the life of one of its "much loved" white rhinos after the animal died last week at the age of 36. Sula was one of Marwell Zoo's oldest residents, arriving as a three-year-old in 1988. Phil Robbins, team leader at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire,...
ANIMALS
BBC

N﻿ursing home at centre of legal action set to close

A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. T﻿he operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. I﻿t means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Ellerby: Gold coins found hidden under kitchen floor sell for £754,000

A treasure trove of more than 260 gold coins discovered by a couple beneath their kitchen floor during renovations has sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection, found under a home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire in 2019, was spotted inside a pot hidden underneath concrete and 18th Century floorboards.
ECONOMY
BBC

Police call handler Joshua Tilt in court over shared photos

A civilian police worker has appeared in court accused of sharing photographs of the dead body of a teenager. Lewis Williams, 18, was found dead on a railway line in Slough, Berkshire, on 21 June. Joshua Tilt, 31, from Birmingham, who was working as a British Transport Police contact handler,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Lincoln: Coroner calls for further police action over death of boy, 11

A coroner is calling for further police action over the death of an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died after he was left unsupervised in a bath. Dainton Gittos died in January 2021 as a result of his parents' neglect when he was left unattended in the bath at his Lincoln home, an inquest found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reece Radford: Man, 26, stabbed in Sheffield city centre dies

A 26-year-old man who was stabbed in Sheffield a week ago has died from his injuries. South Yorkshire Police said Reece Radford was attacked in the early hours of 29 September on Arundel Gate in the city centre and died on Tuesday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms

Archaeologists believe they have found a place where some of Scotland's last hunters-gatherers may have paused on a journey through the Cairngorms. Scotland was home to hunter-gatherers from about 10,000 years ago, after the end of the last ice age. At Sgòr an Eòin in Glen Dee, archaeologists have uncovered...
SCIENCE
BBC

Stephen Lawrence case: Jamie Acourt to be freed in November

A man suspected of murdering Stephen Lawrence in a racist attack will be released from jail despite not repaying any money he made from a drugs plot. Jamie Acourt, 45, has served half of a nine-year sentence, after spending more than two years on the run in Spain. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time

Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties

A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Michael McDonagh: Family make appeal after funeral

The family of a man who died at a holiday park have made a renewed appeal for information after his funeral took place. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands in August after an altercation involving a group of people. His family have been critical of...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy