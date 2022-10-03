Read full article on original website
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
Panthers weekly NFL notebook: Trio to replace Jeremy Chinn; Laviska Shenault sidelined
The Carolina Panthers were dealt a major blow on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The former second-round pick won’t be eligible to return from IR until Week 9 at the earliest. “Obviously, losing somebody like Jeremy Chinn is difficult, right?...
Jaguars vs. Texans: Dameon Pierce Provides Next Challenge For Jacksonville’s Run Defense
Life in the NFL means constant adjustment. From game to game, there are new and unique challenges that every team has to prepare and adjust for, with each game looking vastly different than the last. Such is the case for the Jaguars in Week 5. A week after traveling to...
Tua Updates: No Trip to New York, No IR for Now
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not be traveling with his Miami Dolphins teammates for their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but he also will not be going on injured reserve at this time. "We're still getting information and progressing through that," McDaniel said before practice...
Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR
When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Practice Friday
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will practice Friday and his status for the team’s Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots is uncertain. Both he and running back D’Andre Swift missed Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, a 48-45 loss. Though both are important pieces within offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s unit, the Lions’ depth impressed in their absence.
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams
The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
A ‘Chip on His Shoulder’ Doesn’t Slow D-Lineman
NASHVILLE – Mario Edwards Jr. was not in Jacksonville for long. Whatever happened in those three-plus weeks, though, was good for the Tennessee Titans. That is the only conclusion defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could draw after Edwards, an eighth-year veteran, made his Titans debut last Sunday at Indianapolis. “I...
Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”
Report: Brady, Bundchen Have Hired Divorce Attorneys
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have retained divorce lawyers as they explore options for their marriage moving forward. “Unfortunately, it looks as if maybe this marriage could be coming to an end, and that, yes they have hired divorce attorneys and they are exploring their options right now,” CNN’s Chloe Melas reported on the network’s New Day on Wednesday.
New York Giants Thursday Injury Report: Upgrades and Downgrades
View the original article to see embedded media. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to trend toward playing Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London. Jones, who showed some decent mobility on Wednesday, was even better on Thursday because he wasn't as flatfooted on that left ankle despite having it taped (see the video at the top of this page).
Chiefs Become Popular Landing Spot for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 season is off to a good start and their offense has had a couple of 40-plus point explosions already, but things haven't been perfect. Despite general manager Brett Veach's investment in the wide receiver position during the offseason, everything has yet to click. Through four...
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
