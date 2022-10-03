ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bills vs. Steelers GAMEDAY Preview: Buffalo Ready For Rookie?

The Buffalo Bills host the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 on Sunday from Highmark Stadium. The Bills are fresh off an exciting 17-point comeback last week in a 23-20 win at the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Josh Allen engineered at 12-play, 77-yard drive to set up kicker Tyler Bass' game-winning...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Impressing Early, Noah Fant’s Impact Goes Beyond Numbers For Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. - At the center of the Seahawks' surprising offensive output through their first four games, tight ends have been a major focal point in the passing game for new starting quarterback Geno Smith. Now roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, the trio of Will...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Danny Barrett
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Rams GAMEDAY Preview: Underrated Underdogs?

FRISCO - America's Team vs. Super Bowl champs. In the NFL's marquee matchup of Week 5, the Dallas Cowboys look to shock the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Rams are on a condensed week and fresh off a loss to NFC West division foe San Francisco 49ers in which LA failed to score a touchdown.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

How to Watch and Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the third straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games while the Falcons have won two straight. With that being said, Atlanta will be without two of its top offensive playmakers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts on Sunday afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Lions Injury Report Breakdown: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Status?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 5 showdown in Foxboro. The Pats and the Lions are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 9. at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, which will be adorned in nostalgic ‘Pat Patriot’ regalia.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Broncos#Bears#American Football#Rookie#The Houston Texans#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Indianapolis Colts
Wichita Eagle

Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5

The Eagles' injury report is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and here’s a closer look at it. Jake Elliott. The kicker is out with a right ankle injury, which occurred when Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell ran into him during a field goal try last Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

A ‘Chip on His Shoulder’ Doesn’t Slow D-Lineman

NASHVILLE – Mario Edwards Jr. was not in Jacksonville for long. Whatever happened in those three-plus weeks, though, was good for the Tennessee Titans. That is the only conclusion defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could draw after Edwards, an eighth-year veteran, made his Titans debut last Sunday at Indianapolis. “I...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report reflects three players who've received game designations. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who's dealing with an ankle injury, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has discomfort in his quad, are both considered questionable for the Week 5 game in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

No N’Keal Harry Yet but Bears Changes Could Be Coming

There could be alterations in personnel usage Sunday when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, one involving the offensive line and the other at wide receiver. One change they won't make at receiver is activating N'Keal Harry. The former Patriots receiver just began his 21-day window to be considered for return from injured reserve and looked good to Eberflus. However, he won't be active this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’

The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

After Years of London Losers, Packers Come Leaping to Town

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 1773, a bunch of tea was thrown into Boston Harbor. That was a seminal moment in what wound up being a revolution against England. Since 2007, the NFL has been throwing a lot of T-for-terrible games at England. Eventually, the United States and Great...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy