A statistic popped into my Twitter feed late Wednesday, though not as late as the Royals were sending out tweets, and it caught my attention. The Cleveland Guardians, winners of the same AL Central Division in which the Royals had hoped to compete, not only finished better than 20 games above .500 this season on their way to a playoff appearance, but their Triple-A, Double-A and High-A teams did the same. All of them, 20 games above .500 or better.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO