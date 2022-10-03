Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Steven Kwan Explains Why The Guardians Are Ready For Postseason, Terry Francona’s Effect, Team Chemistry
It's pretty safe to say that if Steven Kwan wasn't on this team then the Guardians would not be in the position they're in right now!. He's had one of the best breakout seasons we've seen from a rookie in a long time and has beautifully meshed into this brand of baseball that the Guardians play so well.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Continues To Test Himself Late Into His Career
To be apart of a professional sports team for 15 years is already an amazing feat on it's own. For Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, he was an All-Star starter, he broke Cy Young's strikeout record and he is apart of arguably the best team in baseball with a real shot to win his second World Series ring.
Wichita Eagle
Phillies Author Incredible Comeback Against Cardinals, Secure Game 1 of the NLWCS
It was the biggest game of the last decade for the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. Zack Wheeler, the ace, was handed the ball for the start and he delivered. Absolutely dealt. Through 6.1 innings pitched, he allowed two hits, and four strikeouts, and he didn't surrender a single run.
Wichita Eagle
Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay
Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays was a fabulous pitcher's duel through five innings. Shane McClanahan and Shane Bieber had each pitched like their respective staff aces. After Jose Siri launched his first career post-season home run in...
Wichita Eagle
Jose Ramirez Talks About His Relationship With Amed Rosario, Francona Ahead Of Playoffs
The Guardians' MVP year in and year out had some words to say leading up to the team's Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Ramirez continues to be one of baseball's best players and most impactful as well. At this point in his career, he may never win an MVP award from the writers but he certainly deserves one.
MLB・
Wichita Eagle
The Royals fired Mike Matheny. To fix 97 losses, they’ll need to change more than that
A statistic popped into my Twitter feed late Wednesday, though not as late as the Royals were sending out tweets, and it caught my attention. The Cleveland Guardians, winners of the same AL Central Division in which the Royals had hoped to compete, not only finished better than 20 games above .500 this season on their way to a playoff appearance, but their Triple-A, Double-A and High-A teams did the same. All of them, 20 games above .500 or better.
Wichita Eagle
Impressing Early, Noah Fant’s Impact Goes Beyond Numbers For Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. - At the center of the Seahawks' surprising offensive output through their first four games, tight ends have been a major focal point in the passing game for new starting quarterback Geno Smith. Now roughly a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, the trio of Will...
Wichita Eagle
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
Wichita Eagle
Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’
The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Wichita Eagle
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Stars See Yankees Aaron Judge HR 62 at Rangers
Micah Parsons is used to big hits, administering them on a weekly basis as a Dallas Cowboys linebacker. He was grateful, however, to see a visitor from New York get one of his own, albeit a slam of a different kind. Parsons, along with Dallas teammates Michael Gallup and Dak...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Rocking WNBA Hoodies In 2020 Bubble
During today's episode of his Uninterrupted series "The Shop," producer and All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James spoke with a distinguished panel of basketball royalty: Hall of Fame Los Angeles Sparks center Lisa Leslie, future Hall of Fame Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, and championship-winning 76ers power forward P.J. Tucker.
Wichita Eagle
It’s Now or Never for Thunder Forward Darius Bazley
Through three preseason games, it’s clear now more than ever, that it’s now or never for Thunder forward Darius Bazley. With an upcoming contract year, Bazley needs a resurgence, or even an overhaul, to remain with Oklahoma City. Bazley has started just one of three preseason games so...
Wichita Eagle
Knicks Players Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. By now, every NBA player and fan has seen the video footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during Golden State's recent practice. Everyone has been sharing their opinions throughout the day, and New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier believes Poole and Green will be unable to be teammates against after that incident.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors’ Point Guard-Less Lineup Struggles as Offense Sputters vs. Celtics
Scottie Barnes might not be ready to take over the point guard spot for the Toronto Raptors quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. It's early, of course, but Wednesday night's outing against the Boston Celtics showed just how far the sophomore wing has to go before he can truly lay claim to Toronto's offensive initiator.
Wichita Eagle
Five Takeaways from Hawks Preseason Win Over Bucks
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks could not have envisioned a better start to the NBA preseason. Sure, they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113. But records do not matter right now. What is important is the promise shown by the revamped Hawks roster. Without making...
Wichita Eagle
No N’Keal Harry Yet but Bears Changes Could Be Coming
There could be alterations in personnel usage Sunday when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, one involving the offensive line and the other at wide receiver. One change they won't make at receiver is activating N'Keal Harry. The former Patriots receiver just began his 21-day window to be considered for return from injured reserve and looked good to Eberflus. However, he won't be active this week.
