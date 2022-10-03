ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Piedmont Police Respond to Shots Fired Into Occupied Dwelling

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1wFj_0iK3qGvL00
Calhoun Journal

October 3, 2022

Jerry Baker

Piedmont, AL – Shots fired into occupied dwelling; that was the report the Piedmont Police Department received on Sunday. They responded to a house on McKee Street to find a person had fired a weapon in front of a house. Chief Nathan Johnson tells WEIS Radio News shell casings were found but did not find any bullet holes in the house. He said the suspect in the case may have actually fired up into the air and not  toward the house. The occupants of the house were not injured. The Piedmont Police Department is conducting an investigation into the incident and looking for the suspect. He said this incident could be the result of a Domestic situation. We will more on this developing story as information is available from the Piedmont Police Department.

Mr. Baker is a reporter for WEIS Radio. (Information Provided by WEIS RADIO)

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for September 1st thru 30th, 2022

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Piedmont, AL
Piedmont, AL
Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

Man arrested in Jackson County after dog found tied atop pile of debris with no food, water

A Jackson County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police in Hollywood found a severely malnourished dog tied into a pile of debris. Hollywood Police Department said officers received a complaint Monday about an animal living in poor and unsanitary conditions. When they arrived, they found items piled several feet high, with a dog tied by a short rope in the middle.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two Vehicle Accident Cost the Life of a Local Piedmont Woman

Piedmont, AL – A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident.
PIEDMONT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weis Radio News#Homesubscribe
CBS 42

1 dead, 5 injured in early morning crashes along I-59 near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A series of accidents along I-59 South involving multiple commercial vehicles left one person dead and at least five others injured Wednesday morning. According to Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey, the first crash occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 152 when a commercial vehicle crossed the median and hit […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure

Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charge

Centre Police Officer Mike Kilgore was conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday night near Jordan Drive in Centre with the assistance of Cedar Bluff Police Officer Shane Butler and with the help of CB K-9 Dona, they discovered approximately 3 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture along with 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, and narcotic equipment.
CENTRE, AL
CBS 42

18-year-old killed in Blount County crash

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy