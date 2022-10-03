Is collecting 2020 income taxes by Ohio cities an illegal seizure under the 4th Amendment? Today in Ohio

Read full article on original website
Why won’t Mike DeWine commit to a single face-to-face session with Nan Whaley? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic opponent Nan Whaley on Thursday perhaps came as close as they’ll get to a debate this campaign season – they spoke in the same building on the same day. We’re talking about why DeWine won’t debate Whaley on Today in...
Troy Greenfield is the better choice in Ohio House 17th District race
As a resident of Rocky River, voting in the 17th District Ohio House race, I take exception to your Oct. 7 endorsement of Tom Patton (”Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District”). Tom says he will vote “no” on a bill to ban abortions in Ohio....
cleveland19.com
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Preliminary Injunction has been granted against an abortion ban in the state of Ohio. This means that abortions can still take place in Ohio within 22 weeks. The decision comes after a joint lawsuit by multiple organizations across the state. “Today we will celebrate this...
Greater Cleveland counties improve to low, medium COVID-19 spread; CDC map for Oct. 6
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since summer, four Greater Cleveland counties improved to green, or were designated as having low COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. And also for the first time in months, a majority of Ohio counties were...
Northeast Ohioans own a lot of homes where Hurricane Ian did its worst: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some remote workers seeking income tax refunds from Cleveland are being asked to provide documentation they say they’ve already submitted. We’re asking readers if it’s happened to them on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast,...
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
Akron organizations to lead March with Akron demanding justice for Jayland Walker, calling for unity Oct. 10
AKRON, Ohio – The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple are holding March with Akron, a march for community members to demand justice for Jayland Walker and call for unity on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Grace Park, according to a news release issued by the organizations.
wksu.org
A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election
Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
ocj.com
Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio
From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
Ranking Ohio public high schools from 1 to 823, based on the report card’s performance index
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Rocky River has the highest performing high school in Ohio in terms of test scores, according to the 2022 Ohio school report cards. Cleveland.com ranked all 823 high schools reported to show which students tested the best on Ohio state tests. This list includes both traditional public school districts and charter schools. Private schools do not receive Ohio school report cards.
Steve Dackin, one-time Ohio schools superintendent, signs settlement agreement for ethics violations, avoids criminal prosecution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Steve Dackin, who spent 11 days as Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction before resigning amid an ethics investigation, signed a settlement with the Ohio Ethics Commission, the agency announced Friday afternoon. Under the terms of the settlement, the Ohio Ethics Commission will not refer its...
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Seen Through Horses campaign brings equestrian and mental health sectors together: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Achievement Centers for Children recently partnered with Horses for Mental Health to bring the equestrian and mental health sectors together in a peer to peer awareness and fundraising campaign called Seen Through Horses. The Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful has offered a Therapeutic Horsemanship...
wvxu.org
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
Berea native helps maintain U.S. Navy readiness: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — Lt. Erin Harvanek, a 2004 Berea-Midpark High School graduate says she is “truly grateful” after having served her country for nearly 19 years as a Meteorology and Oceanography Officer at the Naval Oceanographic Office, headquartered at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
whbc.com
$4.25 Million Stark Jury Award in Malpractice Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $4.25 million jury award in a Stark County medical malpractice case. The husband of the late Amber Ohler has been awarded that amount, claiming that former Mercy Medical Doctor Shyam Bhakta failed to follow proper protocol during a catheter procedure back in November of 2018.
Officials who conspired on unconstitutional legislative maps don’t deserve Ohioans’ votes
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, appearing on local television this week, touted Ohio’s clean and fair elections record. This was a moment of great hypocrisy. LaRose was the one who, on March 2, directed that an unfairly drawn Ohio congressional map later deemed unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court be used in 2022 elections. LaRose was one of the five Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission who voted to adopt that map. The others were Gov. Mike DeWine, Auditor Keith Faber, House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman. The nonpartisan Princeton Gerrymandering Project graded the map “F” due to its unfair Republican advantage.
