Search for missing diver near Catalina ends after body recovered

The United States Coast Guard ended its search for a missing diver who was last seen Monday morning near Catalina after a body was recovered later in the afternoon.

The dive ship “Cee Ray” reported the unidentified diver missing around 2:10 a.m., the Coast Guard stated in a news release.

He was later identified as 42-year-old Justin Hoang of Huntington Beach, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and dive gear, Coast Guard officials said .

Two helicopter crews and a response boat crew were initially launched to search for Hoang.

Coast Guard assets continued to search through much of the day, but the search was called off around 4 p.m. after a body was located in 60-feet-deep water.

The body was recovered by divers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and was positively identified as Hoang.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” said Captain Ryan Manning, commander Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. “They remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time.”

