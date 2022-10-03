ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Pike County road now open

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Ambulance crash in Pike County leaves one dead, two injured

A single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance leaves one person dead and two others injured. The crash happened on U.S. 231 three miles south of Brundidge. State troopers say the driver of the ambulance, 70-year-old Robert Parrish, suffered a medical emergency while driving before the crash occurred. Parris was pronounced dead on the scene, but his cause of death was later determined to be unrelated to the collision.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Pike County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Brundidge, AL
State
Indiana State
firefighternation.com

Dothan (AL) Paramedic Killed in Ambulance Crash

A paramedic died in an ambulance accident in Pike County on Thursday. Don Parrish, a paramedic with Pilcher Ambulance Service and a retired former Dothan Fire Department firefighter, died in the accident, which happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County, WTVY reports. The vehicle was transporting a patient at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured. Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient...
DOTHAN, AL
alabamanews.net

Andalusia Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County ambulance crash

Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Catch the highlights as Headland takes home a win over...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Troy Messenger

Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman

A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Pike County crash leaves one woman dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was fatally injured when struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted

Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney’s Office. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. Coffee County murder investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man dead following argument in parking lot of southeast Alabama Walmart

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday night. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was reportedly shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wdhn.com

Turn lanes are being built off Highway 52 in Central Geneva Co.

HARTFORD, ALA. (WDHN)—If you have traveled in central Geneva County in the last few weeks, you may have had to sit in traffic but help is on the way. Two additional lanes are being built on Highway 52 at a busy intersection. WDHN has learned it’ll be tied into...
