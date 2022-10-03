A single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance leaves one person dead and two others injured. The crash happened on U.S. 231 three miles south of Brundidge. State troopers say the driver of the ambulance, 70-year-old Robert Parrish, suffered a medical emergency while driving before the crash occurred. Parris was pronounced dead on the scene, but his cause of death was later determined to be unrelated to the collision.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO