One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
UPDATE: Pike County road now open
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – The scene is clear and the roadway is back open. PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on Thursday has caused a road closure. The north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike County near...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Ambulance crash in Pike County leaves one dead, two injured
A single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance leaves one person dead and two others injured. The crash happened on U.S. 231 three miles south of Brundidge. State troopers say the driver of the ambulance, 70-year-old Robert Parrish, suffered a medical emergency while driving before the crash occurred. Parris was pronounced dead on the scene, but his cause of death was later determined to be unrelated to the collision.
Dothan (AL) Paramedic Killed in Ambulance Crash
A paramedic died in an ambulance accident in Pike County on Thursday. Don Parrish, a paramedic with Pilcher Ambulance Service and a retired former Dothan Fire Department firefighter, died in the accident, which happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County, WTVY reports. The vehicle was transporting a patient at the...
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured. Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient...
Andalusia Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning...
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Man charged in deadly Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Montgomery hit-and-run crash. Police have charged 24-year-old Vipul Patel, of Montgomery, with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death. Authorities responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m....
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County closed part of U.S. 31 Wednesday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near McLean Road at 5:29 a.m. Google maps show this area is located south of the I-65 Hope Hull exit. All lanes have...
Pike County ambulance crash
Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Catch the highlights as Headland takes home a win over...
Man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer Wednesday near Montgomery, authorities say
A 60-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was driving got in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday night. William D. Feagin, 60, of Andalusia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 31 near the 172-mile marker, about five...
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Pike County crash
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Brundidge involving a pedestrian that happened around 9:55 p.m. on Sunday October 2. The pedestrian was identified as Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene following the single car...
Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
Pike County crash leaves one woman dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge was fatally injured when struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana. The crash occurred on U.S. Highway...
Alabama pedestrian killed after being struck by truck, troopers report
An Alabama pedestrian was killed Sunday night when she was struck by a truck on a U.S. highway, Alabama troopers reported. The accident happened at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge, Alabama, was fatally injured troopers said, when she was struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram...
