Miyan Williams’ record-breaking day earns Big Ten honors, proving Ohio State football can survive without the pass

Ohio State football at Michigan State score predictions: Is half a hundred guaranteed?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the first 62 years of Ohio State football and Michigan State playing almost annually as Big Ten rivals, there were only five games in which one team scored 40 points on the other,. The Buckeyes have started to make those days seem quaint. They have...
An upset pick that would change the College Football Playoff race: College football best bets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Week 6 of Betting the Buckeyes! I can’t believe we’re almost halfway through the college football season already. I hope you’re all having a fun and profitable season cheering on your team and cashing bets with us here each week. To recap...
Ohio State football’s Devin Brown loses black stripe as he works toward 2023 quarterback battle
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Devin Brown has always known that his road onto the field as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback could potentially be as long as his road to becoming a Buckeye in the first place. As OSU prepares to play Michigan State, the freshman took an important step...
Ohio State’s Luke Wypler won’t forget Desmond Howard sacking C.J. Stroud on the Heisman stage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luke Wypler’s identity revolves around protecting Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud at all costs. The Buckeyes’ starting center watched from hundreds of miles away last December when he felt ESPN personality and Michigan alum Desmond Howard left his quarterback vulnerable and knocked off balance.
Big Ten coaching roulette: Finding new jobs for Brian Hartline, Bret Bielema, Tony Alford and more -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doug, Nathan and Stephen try something new on this Thursday Buckeye Talk. In the wake of the firing of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, it’s time to spin the Big Ten coaching wheel. Doug, Nathan and Stephen had to decide whether current Big Ten coaches kept their...
Ohio State football’s sack numbers are lying to you this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has drawn scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
Buchtel vs. East high school football game postponed due to threat of violence
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thursday’s scheduled football game between Akron’s East and Buchtel high schools was postponed until Saturday at noon. The decision was made Thursday afternoon due to threats of violence on social media. The game will still be held at Ellet. “Due to some community unrest and...
Former Ohio woman admits using ID of dead infant, stealing $1.5 million in pandemic relief money
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Columbus woman accused of using the identity of a dead infant in a longtime fraud scheme that included obtaining phony documents and the theft of $1.5 million in pandemic relief money has pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Ava Misseldine, 49, who recently moved to...
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
Ohio pastor, charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol, urged congregants to fight the government during sermon, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Federal prosecutors charged a central Ohio pastor Wednesday in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, accusing him of urging his congregants to fight the government during a sermon. Pastor William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg shoved a metal barrier into police officers during the attack...
