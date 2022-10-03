Read full article on original website
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Cumming Fair, fall festival highlight weekend funJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect dayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Downtown Canton’s new parking deck is now open
CANTON — Residents and visitors to downtown Canton will have an easier time parking now that the long-awaited downtown parking deck is open. Exactly a year ago today, the City of Canton broke ground on one of its largest SPLOST-funded projects in recent years. And today, Oct. 6, the city officials cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Downtown Parking Deck at City Hall.
Cobb County to require yearly inspections from landlords on multifamily properties
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is taking steps to put its tenants first. Last week, county commissioners approved the Multifamily Rental Housing Inspection Program, a code amendment requiring landlords to annually inspect both the interior and exterior of multifamily rental properties. Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield...
Project could add an hour or more to Atlanta commutes
LISTEN: Reducing five lanes to three on Atlanta's perimeter highway has the potential for "extreme delays" for local commuters and motorists going around Atlanta. GPB's Orlando Montoya spoke with Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul about possible effects. Motorists are preparing for what promises to be no ordinary Atlanta traffic jam...
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
thecitymenus.com
Moving Sale Happening Now: Knox Furniture is Moving to the Warehouse
The friendly team at Knox Furniture is preparing for a BIG move with a HUGE moving sale! Marketing Coordinator Sara Knox-Rund spoke with us this week about the move, “We are moving just three miles from downtown Newnan to our Warehouse at 701 Corinth Road, so right now everything in stock is 20% off at our 18 Savannah Street location.”
Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22
MARIETTA — Cobb County’s drive-through Fall Festival of Fun returns Oct. 22. The festival will run from from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park at 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta. Attendees will drive through the area seeing decorated vehicles in the Fun Auto Zone while...
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest multi-use development gets new tenants
Officials from Stonecrest Resorts announced new tenants and other updates to phase two of the Privi development, an ongoing project which officials said will eventually be a family-friendly, multi-use development near The Mall at Stonecrest. Plans were originally announced for a multi-use development in March after phase one was completed...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta mayor spells out details of $750M infrastructure program
The administration of Mayor Andre Dickens is laying out its plan to deliver the $750 million in infrastructure projects that voters approved in May, his office announced this week. “These game-changing investments in transportation, greenspaces and public safety will help us ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future,” Dickens said. “Our Strategic Delivery Plan spells out our commitment to deliver these projects as we have promised.”
secretatlanta.co
Mayor Dickens Announces Plans For $750M ‘Move Atlanta Forward’ Program
Mayor Andre Dickens just presented his strategic delivery plan to ‘Move Atlanta Forward’, in an ambitious initiative set to improve the several infrastructures for city living here in the ATL. The administration is pushing ahead to deliver the $750 million project that voters approved last May. Projects under...
fox5atlanta.com
Man in ski mask chased woman on Kennesaw Mountain trail, park rangers say
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Walkers and joggers at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield are on edge. Park rangers and Cobb County police are investigating a report of a man sitting in the woods, wearing a ski mask and then chasing a woman who was walking with her dog. The woman's husband...
Eater
A Popular Gas Station Burger Joint Starts Slinging Triple Stacks in a New Dunwoody Space Next Year
Billy Kramer is moving his popular burger counter NFA Burger in Dunwoody into a new home next year not far from its current location inside a Chevron market on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The new 600-square-foot restaurant is being built beside the gas station in a separate space attached to the...
New tenants join Stonecrest mall’s effort to become entertainment spot
A dozen new tenants will soon join an aquarium at the Mall at Stonecrest as the retail center attempts to rebrand itself as a family and entertainment destination.
‘Profound delays’ expected on I-285 at Ga. 400. Here’s what you need to know
The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning Georgia drivers of what it calls “profound delays” for the next eight months at I-285 and Ga. 400. It’s one of metro Atlanta’s busiest interchanges, and transportation officials are asking motorists to avoid it if possible. What’s happening?: Starting...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Traffic Alert: Avoid Jimmy Carter Boulevard at Buford Highway
Gwinnett County officials are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd. and Buford Highway during this afternoon’s commute. According to officials, traffic lights are out in all directions at the intersection. We will have more details as they become available.
Gwinnett commuters stuck on I-85 for nearly 3 hours after tractor-trailer crash
A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down I-85 southbound on Wednesday morning and caused big problems for Gwinnett County commuters.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
1 airlifted to hospital after Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — A person was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a train hit a car that was trying to cross the railroad tracks. County officials said they received a call just before 10 a.m. regarding a crash near the Hyde and Temple Street intersection in Lithia Springs.
Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium
City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the extension of Atlanta Medical Center’s temporary moratorium via press release on Monday, a motion that prohibits investors from making efforts to redevelop the hospital’s property. The mayor first issued the moratorium by executive order on September 26, preventing the city’s Department of City Planning from accepting applications from outside […] The post Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Georgia Sun
