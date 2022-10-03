The administration of Mayor Andre Dickens is laying out its plan to deliver the $750 million in infrastructure projects that voters approved in May, his office announced this week. “These game-changing investments in transportation, greenspaces and public safety will help us ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future,” Dickens said. “Our Strategic Delivery Plan spells out our commitment to deliver these projects as we have promised.”

