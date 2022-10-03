ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Downtown Canton’s new parking deck is now open

CANTON — Residents and visitors to downtown Canton will have an easier time parking now that the long-awaited downtown parking deck is open. Exactly a year ago today, the City of Canton broke ground on one of its largest SPLOST-funded projects in recent years. And today, Oct. 6, the city officials cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Downtown Parking Deck at City Hall.
Moving Sale Happening Now: Knox Furniture is Moving to the Warehouse

The friendly team at Knox Furniture is preparing for a BIG move with a HUGE moving sale! Marketing Coordinator Sara Knox-Rund spoke with us this week about the move, “We are moving just three miles from downtown Newnan to our Warehouse at 701 Corinth Road, so right now everything in stock is 20% off at our 18 Savannah Street location.”
Stonecrest multi-use development gets new tenants

Officials from Stonecrest Resorts announced new tenants and other updates to phase two of the Privi development, an ongoing project which officials said will eventually be a family-friendly, multi-use development near The Mall at Stonecrest. Plans were originally announced for a multi-use development in March after phase one was completed...
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta mayor spells out details of $750M infrastructure program

The administration of Mayor Andre Dickens is laying out its plan to deliver the $750 million in infrastructure projects that voters approved in May, his office announced this week. “These game-changing investments in transportation, greenspaces and public safety will help us ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future,” Dickens said. “Our Strategic Delivery Plan spells out our commitment to deliver these projects as we have promised.”
Mayor Dickens Announces Plans For $750M ‘Move Atlanta Forward’ Program

Mayor Andre Dickens just presented his strategic delivery plan to ‘Move Atlanta Forward’, in an ambitious initiative set to improve the several infrastructures for city living here in the ATL. The administration is pushing ahead to deliver the $750 million project that voters approved last May. Projects under...
Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium

City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the extension of Atlanta Medical Center’s temporary moratorium via press release on Monday, a motion that prohibits investors from making efforts to redevelop the hospital’s property.  The mayor first issued the moratorium by executive order on September 26, preventing the city’s Department of City Planning from accepting applications from outside […] The post Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
