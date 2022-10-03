Read full article on original website
Sharonville pizzeria reopens after being closed for a year
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A pizza place in Sharonville finally reopens after being shut down for almost a year. The Angilo's Pizza at Main Street and Creek Road was hit by an SUV. And they have finally finished all the repairs and had a grand reopening at 10:30 Friday morning.
Parking woes in one neighborhood prompt Covington to make changes
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - It's a big win for residents in one Northern Kentucky neighborhood as the City of Covington makes some changes to where people visiting the river city can park. More often than not, it can be a challenge to find a parking space on the streets inside...
Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
NKY home destroyed in overnight fire
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
Police investigating shooting in Carthage park
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Carthage Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the Caldwell Playground on W. North Bend Road around 5 p.m. The victim's friend told Local 12 that his friend, a man in his mid-30s, was shot in the chest during a robbery.
Police investigate Avondale shooting
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
Transportation leaders work to make sure BLINK festival is accessible to all
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We are less than a week away from the start of BLINK Cincinnati, and transportation leaders with Cincinnati Connect, Cincinnati's streetcar, are making sure this festival is accessible to people of all abilities. "This streetcar goes from the Central Business District to Over-the-Rhine. There are a lot...
Sauerkraut will bring nearly half a million people to sleepy Warren County town
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - In this area, sauerkraut starts getting a lot of attention as late summer chills into fall. And most people say, sauerkraut is at its best when it's on the wurst. But for one weekend a year in Waynesville, they'll put that stuff on just about anything...
Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in Fairfield hotel, rules death a homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner released the name of the 18-year-old found dead in a Fairfield hotel and ruled his death a homicide. Fairfield Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Business Park Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.
Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
Villa Madonna Academy hosts annual cardboard regatta
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Students at Villa Madonna Academy in Villa Hills took part in the school's annual cardboard regatta. Thirteen teams built and raced boats. The race started as a project for physics students studying Archimedes' principle, but it grew to include any student. Seniors Kathryn McLagan and...
Oktoberfest celebrations continue in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Another Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled in Lebanon. It kicks off from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and continues 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Fun includes plenty of German food, beer, and music. There is also a kids zone from COSI. Saturday there is a...
Country club recognizes police officer after responding to domestic dispute
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clearcreek Township police officer recovering after being shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute call is honored at a recent golf outing. Thursday, the police department posted a picture after officer Eric Ney stopped in for a visit. He and Sergeant...
Body cam video: Woman in Lebanon accused of sending dog to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Body cam video shows the aftermath of a dog attack that left a young girl badly injured. Lebanon Police say the owner sent the dog after the child. An officer arrived on Rosemarie Drive, and the child was screaming about a dog and her lip. The victim was 6 years old.
Florence Y'alls to light up the stadium for the holidays
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - It will soon be time to Deck the Y'alls!. The Florence Y'alls will debut its own Lightfest on November 25 at Thomas More Stadium. There will be more than two million lights making up a light show. Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will also offer outdoor ice skating, a holiday carnival, Christmas vendors, s'mores over firepits and more.
Skyline Chili giving away 73 gift cards on its 73rd birthday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Skyline turns 73 on Saturday and is giving away gifts as part of the celebration. One of Cincinnati's favorite places to eat posted on social media that it is giving away $10 gift cards -- 73 of them, to be exact. You have to reply on Facebook...
Hamilton expects over 30K at annual Operation Pumpkin Festival
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC)-- Hamilton's annual Operation Pumpkin Festival is this weekend. High Street in Hamilton was already closed early Friday morning ahead of the festival. It runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and organizers expect 30,000-40,000 people to attend this weekend. It looks like the weather is going to be nice...
Boone County man accused of trafficking two victims
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A Boone County man is facing human trafficking charges. A grand jury indicted Jason Marley, 51, on human trafficking, commercial sexual activity, and drug charges, for methamphetamines. He also faces 15 counts of forgery. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began looking into Marley in early...
