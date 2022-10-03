ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Sharonville pizzeria reopens after being closed for a year

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A pizza place in Sharonville finally reopens after being shut down for almost a year. The Angilo's Pizza at Main Street and Creek Road was hit by an SUV. And they have finally finished all the repairs and had a grand reopening at 10:30 Friday morning.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

NKY home destroyed in overnight fire

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed in Northern Kentucky overnight. The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on Trailwood Court in Edgewood. Three adults were inside the home at the time. One of them noticed the house was on fire and was able to get everyone out safely.
EDGEWOOD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Campbell County, KY
Government
City
Combs, KY
County
Campbell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKRC

ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Carthage park

CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Carthage Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the Caldwell Playground on W. North Bend Road around 5 p.m. The victim's friend told Local 12 that his friend, a man in his mid-30s, was shot in the chest during a robbery.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigate Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in Avondale. It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on Reading Road near Chalfonte Place. Police haven't released many details about who was shot or how it started.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Transportation leaders work to make sure BLINK festival is accessible to all

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We are less than a week away from the start of BLINK Cincinnati, and transportation leaders with Cincinnati Connect, Cincinnati's streetcar, are making sure this festival is accessible to people of all abilities. "This streetcar goes from the Central Business District to Over-the-Rhine. There are a lot...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance#Wkrc#I 275
WKRC

Chainsaw team honored for work in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio (WKRC) – A team of workers was honored for their work in cleaning woody debris for residents. American Regulators were honored by the Goshen United Methodist Church and Modern Woodsman with the Hometown Heroes Award. Mark Fouts led the team, which was one of four chainsaw teams...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

Model townhome opens in $1 billion Northern Kentucky neighborhood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati homebuilder has added to the growing list of model homes at Rivers Pointe Estates, the master-planned $1 billion residential community in Hebron. Traditions Building Group held a grand opening for its model courtyard townhome Sept. 22. The model is a part of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Villa Madonna Academy hosts annual cardboard regatta

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Students at Villa Madonna Academy in Villa Hills took part in the school's annual cardboard regatta. Thirteen teams built and raced boats. The race started as a project for physics students studying Archimedes' principle, but it grew to include any student. Seniors Kathryn McLagan and...
VILLA HILLS, KY
WKRC

Oktoberfest celebrations continue in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Another Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled in Lebanon. It kicks off from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday and continues 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Fun includes plenty of German food, beer, and music. There is also a kids zone from COSI. Saturday there is a...
LEBANON, OH
WKRC

Florence Y'alls to light up the stadium for the holidays

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - It will soon be time to Deck the Y'alls!. The Florence Y'alls will debut its own Lightfest on November 25 at Thomas More Stadium. There will be more than two million lights making up a light show. Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will also offer outdoor ice skating, a holiday carnival, Christmas vendors, s'mores over firepits and more.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Hamilton expects over 30K at annual Operation Pumpkin Festival

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC)-- Hamilton's annual Operation Pumpkin Festival is this weekend. High Street in Hamilton was already closed early Friday morning ahead of the festival. It runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and organizers expect 30,000-40,000 people to attend this weekend. It looks like the weather is going to be nice...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Boone County man accused of trafficking two victims

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A Boone County man is facing human trafficking charges. A grand jury indicted Jason Marley, 51, on human trafficking, commercial sexual activity, and drug charges, for methamphetamines. He also faces 15 counts of forgery. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began looking into Marley in early...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy