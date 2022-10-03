Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
nextpittsburgh.com
North Park hosting all-day party with free activities and lots of beer
Allegheny County’s largest park will be hopping all day and into the night on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Allegheny County Parks Foundation hosts two of its signature events at North Park. Park ‘til Dark is a full day of free family fun, while later that evening, Pour at the Park adds adult recreation.
kidsburgh.org
7 independent Pittsburgh bookstores that families will love
Photo above used by permission from Spark Books. Encouraging news for lovers of Pittsburgh bookstores: Although things weren’t looking good for local booksellers back when big chains like Borders and Barnes & Noble (and that fledgling startup Amazon) began dominating the scene in the 1990s, our local book-selling community looks to be thriving once again. Here is a short list of a few favorites which offer a strong focus on younger readers and their families.
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza
After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nextpittsburgh.com
5 delectable Pittsburgh food pop-ups to watch
Pittsburgh has so many incredible restaurants, and there are new ones opening seemingly every day. Sitting down to dinner with a wine list and a server is great, but sometimes you want something a little more low-key. It could be that you’re a little peckish while walking around the park, or that you need a quick bite before you pick out your groceries at the farmers’ market — either way, a great pop-up is what you’re looking for.
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 7-9
It’s all rock ’n’ roll all weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin:. • Rattle and Hum: A Tribute to U2, 8 p.m. Friday. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the group has been playing the greatest hits of Bono and company for more than 14 years. Tickets are $30.
kidsburgh.org
Your kid-friendly guide to the Carnegie International, now open at CMOA
Photo above courtesy of KDKA. The “Carnegie International” at the Carnegie Museum of Art is the oldest recurring art exhibit in the U.S. It’s now open, featuring works by local, national and international artists. It may seem intimidating to bring kids, but there’s actually so much for kids to see.
RELATED PEOPLE
theincline.com
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
nextpittsburgh.com
Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents
One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
Pittsburgh to tear down pedestrian bridge over Bigelow Boulevard after crane boom strikes it
A crane boom struck a pedestrian bridge in Pittsburgh on Friday, warping a metal beam of the bridge and causing closures of Bigelow Boulevard in both directions. The closure could last at least a week. Maria Montaño, spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, said the Finland Street pedestrian bridge will...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22
1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
kidsburgh.org
‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center
Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
Longtime Pittsburgh 'Soul Show' returns to airwaves this weekend
WYEP’s loss is WZUM’s gain. WZUM, an independent nonprofit jazz radio station, announced it will begin airing the “Soul Show,” with its longtime host Mike Canton returning to the airwaves and producing the show as well. The “Soul Show” will be broadcast Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.,...
Pittsburgh residents say it's time to get deer population under control
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Take a walk through Schenley, Frick, Highland or Riverview parks and you'll see deer eating through the urban forest. Experts say in the coming years, they'll reduce the parks to weeds if left unchecked."The older trees die and there is going to be nothing left, no native tree and shrubs. All you're going to have is invasive species that the deer don't want to eat," said Gary Fujak, a deer management consultant.No one knows how many deer there are, but a 2010 study found the parks could only support seven or eight deer per square mile. The same...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Finland pedestrian bridge to be demolished after crane hits it, Bigelow Boulevard closed
PITTSBURGH — The Finland Street pedestrian bridge will be demolished after it was hit by a crane Friday morning. After the bridge was inspected, it was determined that Bigelow Boulevard could only reopen if the bridge was demolished. The road remains closed in both directions from Bloomfield Bridge to Herron Avenue.
Pittsburgh engineer to appear on Jeopardy
Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Tuesday on Jeopardy. Liao will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI. 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record A New York farmer has a ton...
Duquesne, Homestead residents say they pray for peace amid ongoing teen violence
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Mon Valley residents told Channel 11 that they are heartbroken by the ongoing violence among disputing teen groups. On Thursday, Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in last month’s shooting at Kennywood. Investigators suspect that the incident was linked to...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Last Night Has Died
(File Photo of Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pittsburgh police responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District of downtown Pittsburgh around 11:20 PM last night. When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times...
Comments / 0