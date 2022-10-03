ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

kidsburgh.org

7 independent Pittsburgh bookstores that families will love

Photo above used by permission from Spark Books. Encouraging news for lovers of Pittsburgh bookstores: Although things weren’t looking good for local booksellers back when big chains like Borders and Barnes & Noble (and that fledgling startup Amazon) began dominating the scene in the 1990s, our local book-selling community looks to be thriving once again. Here is a short list of a few favorites which offer a strong focus on younger readers and their families.
PITTSBURGH, PA
naeye.net

Pittsburgh's Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza

After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 delectable Pittsburgh food pop-ups to watch

Pittsburgh has so many incredible restaurants, and there are new ones opening seemingly every day. Sitting down to dinner with a wine list and a server is great, but sometimes you want something a little more low-key. It could be that you’re a little peckish while walking around the park, or that you need a quick bite before you pick out your groceries at the farmers’ market — either way, a great pop-up is what you’re looking for.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

Your kid-friendly guide to the Carnegie International, now open at CMOA

Photo above courtesy of KDKA. The “Carnegie International” at the Carnegie Museum of Art is the oldest recurring art exhibit in the U.S. It’s now open, featuring works by local, national and international artists. It may seem intimidating to bring kids, but there’s actually so much for kids to see.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh's 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents

One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22

1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

'Frozen' ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center

Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh residents say it's time to get deer population under control

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Take a walk through Schenley, Frick, Highland or Riverview parks and you'll see deer eating through the urban forest. Experts say in the coming years, they'll reduce the parks to weeds if left unchecked."The older trees die and there is going to be nothing left, no native tree and shrubs. All you're going to have is invasive species that the deer don't want to eat," said Gary Fujak, a deer management consultant.No one knows how many deer there are, but a 2010 study found the parks could only support seven or eight deer per square mile. The same...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh engineer to appear on Jeopardy

Jacqueline Liao, an engineer from Pittsburgh, will appear as a contestant Tuesday on Jeopardy. Liao will appear on an episode with host Ken Jennings, who shares hosting duties with Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy airs at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI. 2,554-pound pumpkin breaks national record A New York farmer has a ton...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Man Shot in Downtown Pittsburgh Last Night Has Died

(File Photo of Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pittsburgh police responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the Cultural District of downtown Pittsburgh around 11:20 PM last night. When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times...
PITTSBURGH, PA

