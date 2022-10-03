NORTH PORT - A call center set up in North Port is bringing more than helpful information to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It’s all city employees that want to pay it forward, get in here and help out our citizens get back to some sort or normalcy or what we’re going to call normal I guess," said North Port Police Dept. Accreditation Administrator and now call center supervisor, Tammie Wichers.

