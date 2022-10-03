Read full article on original website
ORNL FCU donates again to OR Street Painting Festival
(ORNL FCU) A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square.
Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton
Richard Joseph Thomson, age 60, of Clinton, TN passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Richard was a kind and brilliant soul that paved the way in the career field of behavior analysis. He was very compassionate about helping people and he was unwavering in his ethics and morals concerning his career. Richard was very respected in his specialty, and although he worked with all ages, he enjoyed working with adults the most. In his free time, Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, he loved traveling, going to concerts, and loved life. He liked to have fun and he had a great sense of humor. He will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.
Claxton VFD Trunk or Treat returns Oct. 29
CHS announces Wall of Fame Class of 2022
Clinton High School has announced the inductees into this year’s Wall of Fame, to be honored prior to the Homecoming football game against Lenoir City on Friday night. The Wall of Fame was established in 2004 to recognize and honor either Clinton High School graduates who have gone on to have successful careers, or non-CHS grads who have directly impacted the school.
OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail
Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.
Job Fair today until 2:00!
Express Employment Professionals will hold a Job Fair from until 2 pm today (October 6) at their Clinton office at 1199 N. Charles G Seivers Blvd, in Clinton (37716). They will be providing free hot dogs, chips and drinks, and attendees will have a chance to register to win two UT football tickets.
Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
Oak Ridge Elks Lodge holding indoor Trick or Treat event
The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Rd, will be hosting an indoor Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 5 to 7:30 pm. This event is being hosted by the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, fun place to show off their costumes and receive candy on Halloween night. Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be given to everyone in attendance.
Kingston PD nabs suspect in vehicle theft
Kingston Police say that the suspect in a vehicle theft from over the weekend has been apprehended after investigators asked for the public’s help in tracking him down. According to a KPD release, officers were called to Redzone Automotive on Roane State Highway on a report of a stolen 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup that had been parked at the business. Officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which provided them with images of the suspect and the vehicle that he had arrived at the business in. Those images were then shared by Kingston Police on social media, which officials say led to “many” tips being received.
Side-by-side fires to be set by CFD
To help Clinton residents better understand fire risks and home safety technology, the Clinton Fire Department will conduct a live demonstration during their annual community fire safety event that we have been telling you about on our Community Bulletin Board. A live, side-by-side fire and sprinkler burn demonstration that the...
BBB: Wrong-way crash on I-40 kills one, injures another
An apparent wrong-way crash in Roane County late Thursday night killed one person and injured another. As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, a vehicle reportedly entered the westbound lanes of I-40 at the Midtown exit and headed east, eventually colliding head-on with a westbound driver. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UT Medical center after emergency responders extricated them from their vehicle.
UCOR announces successful demolition of former Criticality Experiment Lab
Environmental Management (EM) crews in Oak Ridge have cleared another excess, contaminated facility, according to federal cleanup contractor UCOR opening land for reuse at the Y-12 National Security Complex. They successfully completed the demolition of the former Criticality Experiment Laboratory after working this past summer to bring down the dilapidated...
County tourism rebounds in a big way
Anderson County tourism officials have received the 2021 Economic Impact of Travel numbers from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and as expected, the county saw a 35% increase over 2020. The tourism industry was one of the areas hardest hit by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, but...
