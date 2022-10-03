Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Officials plan new parking lot, charging stations in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More parking may be coming to a cemetery in Owego. The Friends of Evergreen Cemetery recently received a $25,000 grant to build a parking lot. It would be located on East Avenue. Owego officials are reviewing the project. Elsewhere in Owego, four electric vehicle charging...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
whcuradio.com
Several job listings in Dryden Central School District
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Central School District has several job openings. The district has two openings for a teacher aide at Dryden Elementary and Dryden Middle School. Other available positions include school monitors, a school social worker at Dryden Elementary, and bus drivers. Find the full list...
whcuradio.com
Trumansburg Mayor: EMS in the village becoming increasingly strained
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Trumansburg Mayor Rordan Hart says EMS in the village is strained. Hart says the strain is partly the result of staffing issues at the Ithaca Police Department. Since 2020, Mayor Hart says COVID-19 and Reimagining Public Safety have worsened emergency services in Trumansburg. The mayor...
September ties for most impaired drivers arrests
In the month of September, NYSP removed the highest number of impaired drivers from the roadways in troop C since February.
whcuradio.com
Billboards to help stop youth trafficking being considered in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County officials are planning an ad campaign to help stop youth trafficking. The Department of Social Services is considering putting up billboards to raise awareness about sexually exploited children. The ads would be on display through the end of next year for $615 per month.
Man sentenced for having 30-round magazine in Elmira in 2021
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been sentenced after a 2021 indictment claiming they had a 30-round capacity magazine. Korey Beck was sentenced in the Chemung County Court to two to four years behind bars on October 7, 2022. The court said Beck’s sentence was an indeterminate sentence. Beck was indicted in October 2021, […]
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 19, 2022 through Sept. 25, 2022 there were 99 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 4 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton,...
whcuradio.com
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
Boil Water Order Issued for Part of the City of Binghamton
The City of Binghamton is advising residents in part of the City and the Town of Dickinson near the Ely Park Golf Course that they will have to boil any water for consumption or cooking as a safety precaution. According to a statement issued by the City at 2:44 p.m....
Elmira man arrested as fugitive from justice out of Bradford County
An Elmira man arrested earlier this year as a fugitive from justice out of Bradford County has been arrested again on the same charge.
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested for violating order of protection
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless Cortland man is charged with 2 felonies. Cortland City Police responded to a disturbance call on Homer Avenue yesterday afternoon. A woman at the scene had allegedly just been assaulted by 31-year-old Travis Hartwick. The victim and Hartwick were previously in a relationship, and she had an order of protection against him. He was arrested for violating that order. The victim refused to press assault charges. Hartwick became unresponsive in the police cruiser, and it was diverted to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. He received treatment and became responsive before trying to flee the hospital. He was thwarted by the arresting Officers. He is charged with felony criminal contempt for violating the protection order and felony aggravated family offense. He was additionally charged with misdemeanor attempted escape. He was taken to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He will reappear in City of Cortland Court next week.
whcuradio.com
Health Officials looking for dog to rule out rabies in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Health Officials are trying to locate a dog in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Health Department says a dog bit someone yesterday around 6:30 pm near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. They say it was a 4-month-pld female rottweiler puppy who was frightened and hiding under a car. Someone tried to help get the dog out from under the car and was bitten. The owner was a thin black man in his 20s. The Health Department wants to rule out rabies.
Car goes over the guardrail leading to road closure on Route 13
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – A car went off the road and over the guardrail in the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning, leading to a section of Route 13 to be closed. Around 2:00 a.m. a section of Route 13, near the town of Newfield, was completely blocked off for at least an hour on both lanes […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2
During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
Repair Work Starts at Binghamton Railroad Bridge
Construction crews are busy with another railroad bridge project on a heavily-traveled Broome County street. Workers from the L.C. Whitford Company of Wellsville have started a rehabilitation job at a span that carries Norfolk Southern Railway tracks over Brandywine Avenue in Binghamton. Bridge support repairs underway on Brandywine Avenue on...
Police looking for Newark Valley larceny suspect
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man who was involved in a gas station larceny that occurred in Newark Valley.
Latest numbers, October 6th
There has been a slight rise in Broome County COVID-19 cases and COVID-related hospitalizations since yesterday. But, the county does remain in the medium-risk zone for the virus.
Man pleads guilty to Exchange Street ATM robbery
Today in Broome County Court, Cristopher Vandunk, 26 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Felony Robbery in the Third Degree.
