Ellsworth American
Eben D. Moss
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eben D. Moss, on Sept. 23, 2022. Known to his family as “Ben,” he was born in Bangor on Feb. 23, 1984, and grew up in Brewer. Ben moved to North Conway, N.H., where he lived for...
Ellsworth American
Howard W. Solomon
Howard W. Solomon of Bar Harbor and Bethesda, Md., laid down his gavel for the last time Sept. 27 at the age of 91. A retired federal arbitrator and mediator, Solomon was known as thoughtful and fair,. bringing a warm smile into day-to-day life. Unafraid to defy convention, Solomon could...
Ellsworth American
Sorrento plans memorial to local firefighters
SORRENTO — Residents at the annual Town Meeting on Sept. 24 voted to establish a Sorrento Firefighter Memorial Committee and fundraising account to construct a memorial to all of the town’s volunteer firefighters who have passed away. Chief Joey Clark of the Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department spoke about...
Ellsworth American
The Art of Evelyn Kok: Late artist’s vibrant wealth of work preserved in waterfront gallery
STONINGTON — Not far the Stonington Fish Pier, a lone, weather-beaten house stands out on the rocky shore. “The Art of Evelyn Kok” reads a stark, hand-lettered sign above the front door. Step inside and the extraordinary life’s work of the late artist Evelyn Kok is revealed. Vibrant, lively watercolors fill the lofty space. Framed paintings nestle between the building’s silvered studs. Wooden cases brimming with fine prints in the form of greeting cards stretch the length of the century-plus clapboard overlooking Stonington Harbor.
Ellsworth American
Ways with words: Registration opens for festival workshops
BLUE HILL — Workshops on short-story writing, poetry, memoir, young-adult fiction, songwriting and “how to scare your reader” are highlights of Word, the Blue Hill literary arts festival, running Oct. 20-23. Workshops are on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 22-23. Space is limited for all workshops. Registration is now open at www.wordfestival.org.
Ellsworth American
Sumner school could open next Tuesday
SULLIVAN — Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) Superintendent Michael Eastman is hopeful students will return to in-person classes at the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus on Tuesday, Oct. 11. At the RSU 24 Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 4, Eastman announced that plans for the proposed...
Ellsworth American
Spirits burn bright: Abbe hosts evening of ancestral and modern indigenous music
BAR HARBOR — Penobscot artist Firefly the Hybrid and Cleveland-based Humble G tha Fiddla will perform outdoors in a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience to mark Maine’s fourth Indigenous Peoples Day, Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Abbe Museum’s backyard. The event is sponsored by the Abbe Museum, Healthy Acadia, College of the Atlantic and The Jackson Laboratory. Admission is free.
Ellsworth American
Y launches inclusive program with Special Olympics Maine
ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA announced recently that it will be launching a program that provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities in partnership with Special Olympics Maine and the Maine Masonic Foundation. The Special Olympics Maine Unified Champion Club is a program the organization says is...
Ellsworth American
Auditions scheduled at The Grand
ELLSWORTH — The Grand continues its 2022 live theater season with open auditions for “A Musical Christmas Carol,” directed by Ashley Terwilliger. Actors and singers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to audition. Please prepare 16-32 bars of a traditional musical theater song. Please bring sheet...
Ellsworth American
Doing the job right
I’m writing to express my support and admiration for Nicole Grohoski, who is running for reelection as state senator for District 7. She’s been in that position since the June 2022 special election. Prior to that, Nicole represented Ellsworth and Trenton in the Maine House for two terms and demonstrated her passion and her determination to represent all her constituents.
Ellsworth American
GSA budget discussed at meeting in Blue Hill
BLUE HILL — Members of Union 93 school boards met with George Stevens Academy officials and trustees at the Blue Hill town office Tuesday for an amicable discussion about the town academy’s proposed budget for 2023. There were questions and answers about the numbers proposed and the process.
Ellsworth American
District 13 candidates discuss economy, education
ELLSWORTH — The two candidates vying to represent House District 13 — Ellsworth and Waltham — in the Legislature, Republican John Linnehan and Democrat Mark Worth, fielded questions in a forum Oct. 3 hosted by the League of Women Voters and moderated by Ellsworth American Managing Editor Cyndi Wood.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police log week of October 6
GOULDSBORO — At 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, in thickest fog, Police Chief Pat McNulty, retiring Harbormaster Dana Rice, Fire Chief Todd Daley, Schoodic EMS Director Ken Monroe, two firefighters and emergency medical technicians converged in Prospect Harbor in response to a report of a woman yelling and a mysterious “pinging” near the former Maine Fair Trade Lobster facility.
Ellsworth American
Crashes claim two
ELLSWORTH — Two Hancock County men — one from Brooksville and another from Ellsworth — died in separate motor vehicle crashes between Sunday night and Monday morning, police reported. Both motorists, according to police, may have been driving while impaired although investigations are still ongoing. John A....
Ellsworth American
Brooklin Fire Department looks to future as it celebrates 75 years
BROOKLIN — The Brooklin Fire Department is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, despite somewhat of an inauspicious start to that history. The town’s first fire department building burned to the ground not long after a warning from the late June Eaton, the unofficial “Queen” of Brooklin.
Ellsworth American
By land or by air, LifeFlight adds to Maine’s first responder system
BAR HARBOR — Sometimes minutes matter. In fact, in critical and emergency situations minutes can be the difference between life and death. The state of Maine encompasses more than 35,000 square miles. At 320 miles long and 210 miles wide, the sheer size and remote nature of the state, makes it a challenge to quickly reach all of its citizens and visitors.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of October 6
ELLSWORTH — Police went to the Hancock County Jail grounds a few minutes before 11 p.m. on Oct. 1 for a report of someone throwing rocks at a jail window to get an inmate’s attention. The alleged rock thrower, William Mclaughlin, 38, of Verona Island, was warned about...
Ellsworth American
Lobstermen need your help
My husband is a sixth-generation lobsterman and although he retired from lobstering, he certainly benefited from this way of life for 40 years. Now, if the federal regulators have their way, this important industry could very well collapse, taking not only fishermen’s income, but also their mental health and well-being. There would certainly be increased risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide for this group.
Ellsworth American
Former American Aquafarms CEO must surrender $1.9 million in assets
GOULDSBORO — Former American Aquafarms President and CEO Mikail Roenes in recent weeks was ordered by a Norwegian court to surrender $1.9 million in assets after being sued by two investors in Blue Future Holding. The Oslo-based investment firm has financed the company’s Frenchman Bay project. The lawsuit claimed that Roenes failed to pay back loans and honor shareholder agreements, according to the Norwegian business journal Dagens Næringsliv (DN).
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Police log week of October 6
BUCKSPORT — Officers provided an escort to Maine Department of Health and Human Services staff to a residence Sept. 28. Officer Robert Findlay went to handle a neighborhood dispute Sept. 30. The complaint was “neighbors not getting along.”. Arrests. Officer Kayla Brooks arrested Amanda Bowman, 42, of Bangor...
