My husband is a sixth-generation lobsterman and although he retired from lobstering, he certainly benefited from this way of life for 40 years. Now, if the federal regulators have their way, this important industry could very well collapse, taking not only fishermen’s income, but also their mental health and well-being. There would certainly be increased risk of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide for this group.

SORRENTO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO