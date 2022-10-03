Read full article on original website
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
2nd Tiny Town Road head-on collision in 2 days Friday
There has been another head-on collision on Tiny Town Road this morning. Clarksville Police said officers were dispatched around 9 a.m. to Tiny Town Road at Barkers Mill Road.
No charter schools for Clarksville
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has denied the appeal for the Oxton Academy Charter High School to operate in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The commission’s vote was unanimous, 8-0 to uphold the CMCSS Board of Education’s decision to deny the operation of Oxton High by One on One Children’s Services, the charter school’s sponsor.
Kiwanians honored, new officers named
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville inducted Scott Donnellan as the president for the 2023-2024 year. Donnellan was inducted by Kiwanis Lt. Gov. Letha Catron. President Donnellan thanked past president Bo Kitchen for his year of service, which he now follows.
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
Making an accountable journey towards fitness
I’ve begun a journey to fitness that includes vigorous workouts three days a week in an effort to get fit and lose weight. Crazy? Perhaps. But what’s crazier is that I’m going to report on my journey in a column in Main Street Clarksville. When our youngest...
Two charged in 2017 Clarksville homicide
Two men have been charged in a 2017 Clarksville shooting that left one man dead. On Nov. 20, 2017, the Clarksville Police Department responded to 201 Mitchell Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a shooting.
Tiny Town Road crash ends with fatality, 3 teens injured
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at about 3:30 p.m., Sean Braxton, 47, of Clarksville was killed in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard. Three teenagers in a jeep suffered serious injuries and were sent to area hospitals. Clarksville Police said Braxton was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town Road...
