KSAT 12
Man sleeping under I-10 hit, killed by car after driver lost control, brakes malfunctioned, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle that malfunctioned when the driver lost control under Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday as the driver of the vehicle headed to work and took the turnaround under I-10 at Wurzbach Road.
Fiery crash shuts down I-10 on San Antonio's Eastside
Both east and westbound lanes of I-10 at East Houston are shut down early Thursday morning following a crash. At 3:58 a.m. a vehicle went between both parts of the highway and ended up under the bridge on fire. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the major crash will affect commutes into the early morning. SAPD is asking San Antonio drivers to find an alternate route as the road closure will last for several hours. According to reports, the male driver of the vehicle was taken to SAMM-C in stable condition.
KSAT 12
Two men shot while skating at park on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while skating at a park on the North Side and San Antonio police say they’re still working to track down the suspects responsible. The shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, near Santa Paula Avenue and Neer Avenue.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
foxsanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Crash on I-10 EB sends vehicle under bridge, 1 person to hospital; traffic snarls for hours
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The lanes of Interstate 10 East near the Houston Street bridge on the city’s East Side have reopened following a vehicle crash early Thursday morning. Emergency crews worked all-morning long following the crash that sent a vehicle between both parts of the highway and...
KSAT 12
Schertz police investigating after man, woman found dead in home
SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Friday morning. Police said a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found dead at 7:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Golden Oak, not far from Green Valley Road and Roy Richard Drive.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for pistol-whipping man multiple times during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a man on the Northwest Side last month, according to San Antonio police. Joe Angel Castillo, 22, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Suspected arson fire causes $40K in damage to South Side home; 1 person in custody, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire officials say they are investigating a fire on the city’s South Side as arson, and that one person has already been taken into police custody. Firefighters responded to a fire around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Brighton Avenue, not...
Woman hit ex's wife with metal pipe at H-E-B parking lot, SAPD says
She also stabbed her ex with a screwdriver, police say.
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
Woman opens apartment door to find boyfriend outside with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was expecting her boyfriend to come home after a night out with friends found him outside her door, suffering from gunshot wounds. San Antonio police were called to the couple’s apartment, located near Loop 410 and Evers Road, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for suspect who gunned down a man at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the suspect in the shooting death of a man at Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Westland Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said when they arrived, they...
Teenager hit by car while running to catch bus, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager running to try to catch a bus was hit by a car on the east side, police said. Police say a 16-year-old was crossing Eisenhauer near Harlow Drive to get the bus and a car going westbound hit her in the arm and shoulders.
VIDEO: San Antonio police officer fired after shooting at Northside McDonald's
The officer had been on the force for seven months before the incident.
KSAT 12
Neighbors scared, in shock after innocent woman killed in west Bexar County drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A far west Bexar County neighborhood was rattled by dozens of gunshots and the death of a young woman. The medical examiner’s office identified the woman late Tuesday night as 25-year-old Novita Brazil. Two young teens were taken into custody in connection with the shooting...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Retired Bexar County judge dies from 2011 car crash injuries
SAN ANTONIO — A judge who retired in 2018 from Bexar County at Law #10 has died from injuries sustained in a 2011 head-on crash that killed her sister-in-law instantly. Judge Karen Crouch was 62 at the time of her passing. She died on Oct. 4 at PAM Health Specialty Hospital of San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
