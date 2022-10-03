ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

mySanAntonio.com

Fiery crash shuts down I-10 on San Antonio's Eastside

Both east and westbound lanes of I-10 at East Houston are shut down early Thursday morning following a crash. At 3:58 a.m. a vehicle went between both parts of the highway and ended up under the bridge on fire. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the major crash will affect commutes into the early morning. SAPD is asking San Antonio drivers to find an alternate route as the road closure will last for several hours. According to reports, the male driver of the vehicle was taken to SAMM-C in stable condition. 
KSAT 12

Two men shot while skating at park on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while skating at a park on the North Side and San Antonio police say they’re still working to track down the suspects responsible. The shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, near Santa Paula Avenue and Neer Avenue.
KSAT 12

Schertz police investigating after man, woman found dead in home

SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Friday morning. Police said a 69-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were found dead at 7:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Golden Oak, not far from Green Valley Road and Roy Richard Drive.
KTSA

SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
KSAT 12

2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Retired Bexar County judge dies from 2011 car crash injuries

SAN ANTONIO — A judge who retired in 2018 from Bexar County at Law #10 has died from injuries sustained in a 2011 head-on crash that killed her sister-in-law instantly. Judge Karen Crouch was 62 at the time of her passing. She died on Oct. 4 at PAM Health Specialty Hospital of San Antonio.
KSAT 12

Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
