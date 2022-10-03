Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Brewer Fire Department funds new bike patrol unit
BREWER —Take a stroll down Brewer’s Riverwalk, and you may stumble across police officers riding up and down the path. Adding bikes to their daily patrol officer Brandon Curtis and sergeant Zachary Caron, the idea was to be visible and keep the area safe. “We have a beautiful...
foxbangor.com
Lamoine death investigation update
LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
foxbangor.com
Election workers needed in Orono
ORONO– The town of Orono, like many in Maine, is in need of election workers. Orono officials say there is training available for those interested in working on election day. Election staff will be paid for the hours they work on November 8th. Anyone who is interested should contact...
foxbangor.com
Black Bears battle back for 4-3 win over California
ORONO – It was back and forth all afternoon, but when the final buzzer rang, Maine was on top of California 4-3 in a rematch of the 2021 America East semifinal. The Black Bears quickly opened up scoring, with Chloe Walton pushing a goal through in the first minute of the game. California would answer quickly, with two goals to take a lead, before Poppy Lambert would tie it late in the first quarter off of a penalty shot.
foxbangor.com
State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death
LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
foxbangor.com
Day 2 of Jessica Williams trial
BELFAST– Witnesses were cross-examined in the second day of the murder trial of Jessica Williams who’s accused of killing her three year old son. Maine State Police Lieutenant Colonel Brian Scott, Detective Jason Fowler, Major Crimes Unit Detective Nicholas Gleeson and Snowman’s Grocery Owner Lisa Rayman took the stand this morning where they were questioned about the incident and what they remembered.
foxbangor.com
Arrest made in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA– Augusta police have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with a robbery at a local convenience store. Police say on September 27th just after 10 p-m they responded to a robbery at the Big Apple store on Stone Street. The alleged suspect had already fled when they arrived.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested in Bucksport drug bust
BUCKSPORT– Two people are facing charges after an early morning search of a home in Bucksport. Police say during the search of the home on Route 15 on Wednesday, October 5th they found more than a hundred grams of crystal methamphetamine, almost 90 grams of suspected heroin, 2 handguns and more than $2,300 dollars.
foxbangor.com
Brewer Police looking for help to locate 72 year old missing man
BREWER– The Brewer Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. Davis Madore, 72 was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer. He was last seen at 5pm on October 6th. When the caller went to check on him at 10am he...
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
foxbangor.com
Orono rolls over Mustangs in 63-6 victory
ORONO – It was all Red Riots on Friday night, as Orono poured in 63 on their way to a big victory over St. John Valley. The Red Riots scored on the opening kickoff, and the offense would keep their foot on the pedal the rest of the way. They rebound off of two straight losses, and improve to 3-3 on the year, heading to Mattanawcook/PVHS/Lee next week to close out the schedule.
foxbangor.com
Bucksport dominant on both ends in win over Mustangs
BUCKSPORT – The Bucks were impressive on both ends of the ball, picking up their third straight victory with a 70-26 win over Mt. View. Kamryn Webber opened scoring with a rushing touchdown in the first, and would score again on the Bucks’ next possession. On their first drive of the second, Webber would score again, this time from behind the 50-yard line, and the Bucks would win 70-26.
foxbangor.com
Flagg leads Witches to 4-1 homecoming win over Hampden Academy
BREWER – After a back-and-forth first quarter, Brewer would settle into a groove, and come away with a 4-1 homecoming win over Hampden Academy. Allie Flagg had a hat trick, scoring a goal to give Brewer a 2-1 lead in the first quarter, and then her second just seconds into the second quarter.
foxbangor.com
Brewer student charged with terrorizing
BREWER– A Brewer student has been charged following an investigation conducted yesterday by the Brewer Police Department and the school department. It involved a threat which suggested that a school shooting was going to occur today. A joint investigation occurred which resulted in the identification of the student determined...
foxbangor.com
Maine hockey freshmen making presence felt, combining for lone goal in 1-0 exhibition win
ORONO – Maine hockey’s season officially starts this weekend, with puck drop in Denver on Friday, but last weekend, they got things going by winning an exhibition match 1-0, with two freshman connecting for the lone goal. Late in the second period, Killian Kiecker-Olson took a pass from...
foxbangor.com
Simcox leads Hawks to seventh straight victory, a 3-0 win over John Bapst
HERMON – The Hawks built a 2-0 lead over John Bapst early, with both goals coming from Molly Simcox, and they would ride that lead to a 3-0 victory over the Crusaders. The win marks Hermon’s seventh straight win since falling to Bangor on Sept. 13. The streak started with a 2-1, overtime victory over Old Town, who had been unbeaten at the time.
foxbangor.com
Testimony began in trial for mother accused of murdering her son
BELFAST– Testimony began yesterday in the trial of the Stockton Springs mother for the death of her 3 year old son . “He loved chicken nuggets. He was obsessed with baby shark,” said Jon Risler, Assistant Attorney General. Three- year- old Maddox Williams died at Waldo County General...
foxbangor.com
Hawks leading the way in Class B North again, despite losing 10 seniors
HERMON – Hermon girls soccer is on a mission in 2022. After their perfect season ended with a state championship loss in 2021, the Hawks are back to where they left off, starting the season 9-0 with a 55-5 goal differential. “Our slogan is unfinished business, we really want...
