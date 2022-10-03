ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle Allegedly Wanted To Be The ‘Beyoncé Of The UK’ When She Married Harry

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jurKy_0iK3mSYd00

Prior to Meghan Markle marrying royal Prince Harry, she had a thriving career in the entertainment industry, most notably being featured in the sensational law series Suits. The Duchess of Sussex believed her marrying prince Harry would boost her public image and popularity, and that she would probably achieve wide acceptance and fame and be dubbed the ‘Beyoncé of the UK.’

However, the reverse is the case as Meghan Markle hates the stringent rules and lifestyle that come with being a royal, and this had led to her influencing Harry and both of them stepping away from royal duties to seek a separate life. This was all documented in an excerpt of the forthcoming book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low.

Meghan Markle couldn’t survive the royal life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1Hlp_0iK3mSYd00
Instagram

In the book by the royal insider, it was detailed that the Duchess of Sussex believed that she would attain fame and become Britain’s Beyoncé by consolidating her popularity through her marriage to Harry — but she couldn’t cope as she felt “cornered and misunderstood” by the palace.

“I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudo,” Valentine Low wrote in an extract published in The Times. “Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn’t even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCXO5_0iK3mSYd00
Instagram

Queen Elizabeth’s intervention to stop Meghan and Harry from leaving their royal duties

Valentine Low further revealed in The Hidden Power Behind the Crown that before Meghan and Harry left their royal duties, the late Queen deliberated on January 8, 2020, with all four royal families to unite and find a solution to the issue. A consultation was held at Clarence House before they moved to Buckingham Palace, and five options were laid open to address it. Also, the Duke and Duchess were given a month’s leave from their royal duties each year to pursue their own goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXNih_0iK3mSYd00
Instagram

However, the late Queen Elizabeth, who died in early September of this year, gave Meghan and Harry an ultimatum that they either stay committed and participate fully in the royal affairs or leave. “There was a very clear view: you can’t be in and out,” a source told the author. “And if you’ve got such clarity of view, it’s very difficult to say, ‘Why don’t we go 10 percent this way instead of 20 percent?”’

Also, RadarOnline.com revealed that the Queen was unhappy with Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave the palace and the UK in 2020 for America to start a private life. “[The Queen] was very hurt and told me, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore,'” the palace source hinted.

Comments / 3

Related
RadarOnline

'Meghan Has Shut-Down': Markle Only Talking To Her PUBLIC RELATIONS Team To Stop Unauthorized Leaks As Ice Thaws In Cold War With Royals

Outside of her husband, Prince Harry, and her mother, Meghan Markle is not responding to emails or texts from friends in order to ensure there are not any leaks."Meghan has shut-down. There is zero chance of her telling a friends something, that they tell another friend and then it ends up on Radar," a sources says. "Meghan is communicating constantly with her American PR team from London, her mom and no-one else in the USA, to prevent any unauthorized leaks."Markle is known to have powerful friends in the media, including Gayle King and possibly the most influential media personality, Oprah...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
The List

Royal Author Claims Queen Camilla's Relationship With Prince William's Children Isn't What We Expected

During the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family stood together in unity. Some royal watchers believed that the funeral could be a turning point in mending the relationships between Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and the rest of his family, especially the bond with his brother William, Prince of Wales. An insider shared that the memorial for their beloved grandmother could be a time for the brothers to bond again, Us Weekly reported.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

A Second Snub? Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Discovered They Were 'Uninvited' From Prestigious Royal Event By Reading The News

Don't tell the Sussexes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly "uninvited" to Sunday's state reception for world leaders hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, and according to a source, they had to figure out the news for themselves. Radar learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were likely unwelcome to the prestigious event after a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace clarified that only "working members of the royal family only" were invited. However, the update caused confusion as a royal source also confirmed that both Harry and Meghan had received invitations and "nobody told them they...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Duchess Of Sussex#Uk#Crown#Times
RadarOnline

Gayle King Snubbed by Meghan Markle, Royal Not Interested In Having Her Friend On Spotify Podcast

Meghan Markle has been asking all her A-List friends to be a guest on her new podcast – with the exception of one, Gayle King, RadarOnline.com. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Found Solace From 2 Men After Prince Philip’s Cheating Scandal Surfaced? Her Majesty Reportedly Developed a Special Friendship With Lord Carnarvon, Richard Burton

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had a happy marriage. The couple was together until the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last year. They were also blessed with four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince Philip Sparked Rumors He Cheated On Queen Elizabeth. But just...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
172K+
Followers
8K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy