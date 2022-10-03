ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Little Grassy Get Down at SIU’s Touch of Nature

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks in southern Illinois and surrounding areas can take in some music and festivities this weekend. Music lovers can check out the Little Grassy Get Down at Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature. You can buy weekend and day passes at the box office...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Hundreds gathered for Project Hope in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of people needing community resources gathered at a one-stop shop event for employment resources, medical assessments and dental care. The 14th Annual Project Hope was Friday, October 7 at the Osage Centre. It was sponsored by the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. The executive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Pets W/ Egypt on 10/7/2022

He's up for adoption right now at Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, and you can get him at a really good price. If you've been wanting a furry friend, SEMO pets has an deal that will make your future 4-legged-friend more affordable. Jenn farmer tells us how. Heartland Pets...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police looking for volunteers for ‘Pumpkin Patrol’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for volunteers for its “Pumpkin Patrol.”. The Halloween safety patrol will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Volunteers will wear orange safety vests and drive vehicles with the Pumpkin Patrol logo. According to the a release from the Carbondale Police Department, they’ll patrol areas of the community where kids go to trick or treat.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Heartland Pets Feat. Bart on 10/7/2022

Have you every wanted to see "Egypt?" Well now you can; because "Egypt" is up for adoption right now in Cape Girardeau. If you've been wanting a furry friend, SEMO pets has an deal that will make your future 4-legged-friend more affordable. Jenn farmer tells us how. Heartland Pets feat....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Union County Colorfest coming to Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Those in city of Anna, Ill. will have the opportunity to enjoy vendors and fun events on Saturday, with the Union County Colorfest. On October 8, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Colorfest will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets. The event will include...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Power restored in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Preview of Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson

The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual "The Big Event" on Saturday, October 8.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Paducah airport offers tips to prevent ‘puppy scams,’ catfishing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport is helping bring awareness to an increase in “puppy scams” and catfishing in the area. According to a release from the airport, a scam artist will try to sell a victim a new pet online, often asking the victims to pay to ship a pet by air. Currently, shipping pets is not available at Barkley.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Free bottled water/Boil advisory continues

Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drought impacting fall harvest

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - At Perryville’s Pumpkin Farm, they grow all kinds of crops; corn, soy beans, and of course...pumpkins. According to Dianna Koenig, this farm has been in the family for over 100 years. She said, “Our early patch of pumpkins, maybe about 60 percent came up. In...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Heartland Football Friday 10/7

(KFVS) - It’s Week 8 of Heartland Football Friday 2022!. We’ve got some great match-ups, including our Game of the Week: Herrin at West Frankfort. You can check the full list of games and how your team did this week using the KFVS Scoreboard. Here are our HFF...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
KFVS12

Bottled water distribution in Cape Girardeau

This dry weather is having a negative affect on many a grocery store budget, and officials say the drought we're in means fewer crops making it to store shelves. Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Cape Girardeau water treatment plant

You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break

Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

