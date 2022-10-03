ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

Dropping water levels and rising salinity push Great Salt Lake to brink of ecosystem collapse

Great Salt Lake is well known for being salty, but record-low water levels driven by high water usage and several years of drought may soon make it too salty for even the brine shrimp that have made it a home. The lake provides an important source of food for migrating birds and supports a multi-million-dollar brine shrimp industry, both of which could be lost if water levels don't rebound soon.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers discover a rare new blood group system

Scientists from the University of Bristol and NHS Blood & Transplant (NHSBT) have discovered a rare new blood group system. The findings, published in Blood, also solve a 30-year mystery. A person's blood type is determined by the presence or absence of proteins known as blood groups that are present...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Historical review shows megadroughts could become permanent in some places due to climate change

A large international team of researchers has found, via historical review, that parts of the planet that now experience occasional megadroughts may be changing to become permanently dry. In their paper published in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, the group describes the factors guiding their predictions regarding megadrought areas as the planet grows warmer.
ENVIRONMENT
#Coral Reefs#Coral Bleaching#Fish#French Polynesian#Mo Orea#University Of Michigan#U M
Phys.org

Are sponge cities a solution to growing urban flooding problems?

So-called sponge cities use green roofs, rain gardens, wetlands, and other nature-based measures to absorb, retain, and purify excessive stormwater. A perspective published in WIREs Water discusses the potential of such initiatives to address flooding, and lists key components required for success. The authors note that the national Sponge City...
CHINA
Phys.org

Rabbit virus has evolved to become more deadly, new research finds

A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a population. Yet new research, led by Penn State and the University of Sydney, reveals that a virus—called myxoma—that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox and polio, for increased virulence.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Study shows challenge of promoting citizen science to help prevent disasters caused by flooding

An application developed in collaboration with vulnerable communities to transmit early warnings of the risk of floods and environmental disasters has become public policy in Brazil, and the methodology is being replicated for use elsewhere. With practical results obtained in 2022, part of the discussions involving proposals to improve flood risk governance began at least two years ago.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

The thinking undead: How dormant bacteria calculate their return to life

Facing starvation and stress conditions, some bacteria enter a dormant state in which life processes stop. Shutting down into a deep dormancy allows these cells, called spores, to withstand punishing extremes of heat, pressure and even the harsh conditions of outer space. Eventually, when conditions become favorable, spores that may...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Breaking down bacteria's protective armor to overcome antibiotic resistance

Persistent lung infections, chronic wounds, and health care-associated infections are typically much more difficult to treat than other types of bacterial infections. This is because they are often caused by biofilms, that is, colonies of microbes—mainly bacteria— that grow together in a self-produced matrix that protects and isolate them from the external environment.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Substance with anti-tumor properties found in the extract of a fungus

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from the Pushchino Scientific Center for Biological Research of RAS and Lomonosov Moscow State University discovered a never-before-seen substance with anti-tumor properties in the extract of the fungus Aspergillus cavernicola. The study was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. Cis-cavernamine, a pigment...
CANCER
Phys.org

Onshore algae farms could become 'breadbasket for Global South'

How do we increase food production by more than 50%, on a limited amount of arable land, to feed a projected 10 billion people by 2050?. The solution could come in the form of nutritious and protein-dense microalgae (single-celled), grown in onshore, seawater-fed aquaculture systems. A paper, "Transforming the Future...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Will silicon nitride and common chemistry help revolutionize genomic sequencing?

Genomic sequencing has revolutionized our understanding of medicine and evolution, such as identifying hereditary anomalies. Arrays of nanometer-sized holes—nanopores—in silicon nitride can in principle dramatically speed up and lower the cost of such analyses. However, DNA molecules transit such nanopores far too quickly for detection, causing only weak signals that are often difficult to analyze. Now, a research study led by The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University has utilized a method to enhance DNA detection in nanopores by manipulating the electrical properties of the DNA within and slowing down its transit.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Unlocking the secrets of 'glacier flour'

The meltwater from glaciers carries thousands of tiny rock fragments into the sea. Using a special camera, researchers at the University of Oldenburg can make these mineral particles visible in all their diversity—and investigate their impact on ecosystems. Dr. Jochen Wollschläger is studying a fascinating collage. Photos of more...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

How we tracked one small seabird species' remarkable flight into a typhoon

In 2018, 49,000 people in Japan were ordered to evacuate their homes as the strongest typhoon in 25 years, Typhoon Jebi, was on course to make landfall. Among those heading for shelter were my colleague Ken Yoda, professor of behavior and evolution, and his team, who were doing their annual field season studying a type of seabird called streaked shearwaters.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

What drives ecosystems to instability?

Trying to decipher all of the factors that influence the behavior of complex ecological communities can be a daunting task. However, MIT researchers have now shown that the behavior of these ecosystems can be predicted based on just two pieces of information: the number of species in the community and how strongly they interact with each other.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New form of silicon could revolutionize semiconductor industry

After a 10-year research study that started by accident and was met with skepticism, a team of Northeastern University mechanical engineers was able to synthesize highly dense, ultra-narrow silicon nanowires that could revolutionize the semiconductor industry. Their research appears in Nature Communications. Yung Joon Jung, Northeastern professor of mechanical and...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Daylight hours impact opioid receptor levels in brown fat

Researchers from the Turku PET Centre, Finland, have observed that the length of daylight hours impacts opioid receptor levels in brown fat. When daylight hours shorten, the receptor activity levels elevate. A similar phenomenon also takes place in the brain. Both phenomena help people and animals in the adaptation to seasonal changes.
SCIENCE

