CNET
Grab Some Extra Storage For Less With $50 Off This SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD
It doesn't matter if you think your computer is totally safe from harm, or that there's nothing on your hard drive that's worth saving -- you should always have a back-up just in case. It only takes a couple of minutes, and it could end up sparing you from a serious headache down the road. And right now, you can even pick up a 2TB SanDisk SSD at a discount. Today only, Best Buy has it on sale for just $180, saving you $50 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.
TechRadar
Got an Intel laptop? Be warned: new Linux bug can literally break your screen
Intel-powered laptops are at risk if a Linux update is applied, as the notebook display could be physically damaged. This is one of those horror scenarios that PC owners dread, of course, and the update in question is the recently released version 5.19.12 of the Linux kernel. Unfortunately, a bug...
TechRadar
1000TB SSDs could become mainstream by 2030 as Samsung plans 1000-layer NAND
Samsung Electronics has revealed its roadmap for its SSD ecosystem at the 2022 Samsung Tech Day and it looks tasty. It has plans to “stack over 1,000 layers” in its most advanced NAND chip by 2030 although it has stopped short of revealing whether it would be actual products available on shelves (if these are still around by the end of the decade), products shipped to customers (like Teamgroup) or samples in its labs.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
TechRadar
Tech giants found destroying thousands of data storage devices every year - but why?
In a practice many experts would describe as “killing a fly with a nuclear bomb”, many of the world’s largest tech companies have been found to be destroying thousands of storage devices every year in order to stay compliant with data protection regulations. According to the Financial...
Costco Phases Out Another Set of Products
teslarati.com
Hyundai sales growth challenged by a huge problem in the U.S.
Hyundai has reported record Q3 sales, mirroring its Kia sister brand. Hyundai/Kia continues to grow their sales in the US and are finding a lot of success in their electric vehicle offerings. With the release of Hyundai North America’s US sales report today, it is clear that Hyundai/Kia was able to increase EV sales in Q3 dramatically. Both brands will compete with Ford for second place in EV sales in the US, still far from the market leader, Tesla.
CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift
Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
TechRadar
Forget the MacBook Air M2 - this MacBook Pro 13 M2 deal is even cheaper right now
Amazon has just dropped the latest 512GB Apple MacBook Pro 13 down to just $1,299 (was $1,499) (opens in new tab) this week - barely a few days before the launch of the retailer's second Prime Day event. The timing is convenient but that's not what we're excited about with...
TechRadar
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
TechRadar
Can a completely sustainable data center truly ever exist?
With regions around the world facing a deepening energy crisis as a result of supply chain disruptions, geopolitical turmoil, and rising prices, the value of having reliable and stable access to renewable energy and resilient infrastructure is key. Currently, data centers consume 3% of the electricity energy supply worldwide and...
TechRadar
This DoorDash update is giving you a lot more choice - for free
DoorDash is growing its delivery options with the new Drinks with DoubleDash allowing people to order food from one restaurant and alcohol from another at no extra cost. This new feature comes a little over a year after the app introduced its DoubleDash service (opens in new tab) to the platform and alcohol delivery to the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company states (opens in new tab) it wants its platform to keep being a “one-stop shop for all local commerce needs”, and apparently the logical next step is to further interconnect its services. DoorDash also sees this as a way to help businesses grow more as it claims that local stores grew 130 percent after it introduced alcohol to its menu.
Cult of Mac
This tiny 1 TB SSD connects to all your computers [Review]
The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a small external SSD with both USB-C and USB-A connectors so it works with Mac and iPad but also Windows, Android and more. It’s rugged, fast and comes with up to 1TB of storage. I ran the tiny drive through a battery of...
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
TechRadar
Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: which mouse is best?
An excellent mouse can truly enhance your productivity levels and overall office performance while protecting your hands and wrists from long-term injury. The right one has a mix of solid ergonomics and features that come together to improve your experience and ensure the health of your hand and wrist. Gamers...
TechRadar
Logitech Lift Mouse review
The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
TechRadar
Microsoft is wrestling with yet another problem with latest Windows 11 update
Microsoft is looking into new issues encountered by users running remote desktop software on Windows 11 following the latest update, an employee has confirmed. Over the last couple of weeks, multiple administrators have taken to the Microsoft community forum to report problems. “All of our remote desktop users using Windows 11 are having problems [...] It just hangs at connecting,” explained one customer.
TechRadar
Qualcomm explains why phones will soon kill off DSLRs – and it has a point
The DSLR's death knell has been ringing on an almost daily basis for the past couple of years – and now Qualcomm has joined the fray by explaining the specific reasons why it thinks phone cameras will soon kill off the aging camera format. In an in-depth interview with...
Digital Trends
This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount
If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
