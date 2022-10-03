ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Flint#For Your Consideration#American Football#Sports
WNEM

Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly

SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
MLive

Patriots place ex-Michigan State QB on injured reserve before game vs. Lions

ALLEN PARK -- The New England Patriots are going through some things at quarterback ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while former Michigan State standout Brian Hoyer landed on injured reserve with a concussion, per NFL Network. Hoyer left last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a brain injury, which pushed fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe into action.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Lions at Patriots: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 5

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) hit the road to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in a crucial game before the bye week. Detroit has the league’s highest-scoring offense through four games, while its defense is once again among the league’s worst. This post will serve...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions remain confident in short-term fix at kicker and Austin Seibert

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain on the quest to find stability at kicker, with a new short-term fix in the house and Austin Seibert back at practice. Dominik Eberle was released after missing two extra-point attempts and sending a kick out of bounds in last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Seibert has been dealing with a right groin injury over the previous two weeks. The 25-year-old kicker returned to practice earlier this week, and the team continues to feel like he can be the long-term answer.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Jerry Vainisi, former Super Bowl-winning Bears GM and Lions executive, dies at 80

Jerry Vainisi, who worked for the Detroit Lions after gaining fame as a Super Bowl-winning general manager for the Chicago Bears, has died at 80. Vainisi was general manager of the Bears for four seasons, including the famed 1985 team that won it all. His teams went 47-17, with a 4-2 record across three postseason berths. He then became vice president of player personnel for the Lions in 1987. That’s a position he held until 1990, leaving to help create the World League of American Football, which would eventually morph into NFL Europe.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Lions open 21-day practice windows for CB Jerry Jacobs, DE Josh Paschal

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are inching closer toward getting two promising young defensive pieces back for a unit badly needing a boost of good news. Head coach Dan Campbell said cornerback Jerry Jacobs (knee) and rookie defensive end Josh Paschal (hernia surgery) will return to practice on Wednesday. Since both were on reserved lists to open the season, this opens the 21-day window for both to practice before counting against the 53-man roster.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions down 8 offensive players at practice; K Austin Seibert, OL Jonah Jackson return

ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said the Detroit Lions would be short-handed on offense at Wednesday’s practice, and the second-year head coach wasn’t kidding. The Lions were without running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), DJ Chark (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle), Quintez Cephus (foot), and tight end T.J. Hockenson, interior offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot/toe). They were without linebacker Chris Board and defensive lineman John Cominsky on the other side.
DETROIT, MI
audioinkradio.com

Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’

Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
SAGINAW, MI
Banana 101.5

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy