The Savage Forecast: Predicting Flint-area football games for Week 7
FLINT – Is this the week that the elusive perfect record finally takes place?. It’s possible because we’ve been knocking on the door of perfection that last couple of weeks.
It’s Gameday, Flint! Player of the Week winner, SVL South statistics, schedule
FLINT – It’s Week 7 of the high school football season and we’ve got plenty of good stuff to take you up to kickoff tonight. First there’s the Player of the Week winner followed by Saginaw Valley League South statistics and the schedule. Let’s get to...
Linden falls to Fenton but wins tie-breaker to go to Metro League football title game
LINDEN, MI – Linden’s football team won despite losing Friday night. The Eagles lost their first Metro League game of the season 28-21 to visiting Fenton, dropping them into a three-way tie with Fenton and Swartz Creek atop the Stripes Division. Friday marked the final round of Metro...
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 1
FLINT – We have 14 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Sept. 26-Oct. 1. The poll will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Oct 9.
Grand Blanc, Flushing qualify for state tennis tournament
FLINT – Grand Blanc finished second Thursday in the Division 1 regional tennis tournament at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix to earn a spot in the state tournament Oct. 14-15 in Holland. The Bobcats finished with 14 points. Holt won the regional with 18. Davison was seventh with two points. Lapeer...
Lions rookie Josh Paschal eager to help defense after making practice debut
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Paschal had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday, in a moment the Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman said he’s been waiting for his entire life. Paschal, the team’s second-round pick, missed mandatory minicamp, training camp and the preseason before opening the season on PUP....
Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly
SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
Patriots place ex-Michigan State QB on injured reserve before game vs. Lions
ALLEN PARK -- The New England Patriots are going through some things at quarterback ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain, while former Michigan State standout Brian Hoyer landed on injured reserve with a concussion, per NFL Network. Hoyer left last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a brain injury, which pushed fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe into action.
Lions at Patriots: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 5
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-3) hit the road to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in a crucial game before the bye week. Detroit has the league’s highest-scoring offense through four games, while its defense is once again among the league’s worst. This post will serve...
Detroit Lions remain confident in short-term fix at kicker and Austin Seibert
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain on the quest to find stability at kicker, with a new short-term fix in the house and Austin Seibert back at practice. Dominik Eberle was released after missing two extra-point attempts and sending a kick out of bounds in last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Seibert has been dealing with a right groin injury over the previous two weeks. The 25-year-old kicker returned to practice earlier this week, and the team continues to feel like he can be the long-term answer.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises 2 elite special-teams weapons for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- It’s no secret that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a long-time connoisseur of great special teams. And Belichick had the ultimate praise for two Detroit Lions specialists, calling them the best in the game at what they do. Belichick referred to Jack Fox...
Lee Thompson column: Victory is epic when football hero hugs his principal
Ben Sporman did everything in his power to go untouched. He outraced the defensive end, slipped inside the cornerback, dashed past the linebacker – and then shifted into full-contact mode.
Jerry Vainisi, former Super Bowl-winning Bears GM and Lions executive, dies at 80
Jerry Vainisi, who worked for the Detroit Lions after gaining fame as a Super Bowl-winning general manager for the Chicago Bears, has died at 80. Vainisi was general manager of the Bears for four seasons, including the famed 1985 team that won it all. His teams went 47-17, with a 4-2 record across three postseason berths. He then became vice president of player personnel for the Lions in 1987. That’s a position he held until 1990, leaving to help create the World League of American Football, which would eventually morph into NFL Europe.
Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Lions open 21-day practice windows for CB Jerry Jacobs, DE Josh Paschal
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are inching closer toward getting two promising young defensive pieces back for a unit badly needing a boost of good news. Head coach Dan Campbell said cornerback Jerry Jacobs (knee) and rookie defensive end Josh Paschal (hernia surgery) will return to practice on Wednesday. Since both were on reserved lists to open the season, this opens the 21-day window for both to practice before counting against the 53-man roster.
Lions not rushing progressing WR Jameson Williams back: ‘You’re looking at a while’
ALLEN PARK -- There still isn’t much of a firm timetable regarding rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams’ return for the Detroit Lions. But, head coach Dan Campbell said he doesn’t think Williams will return until well after the team’s bye week. Campbell said the rookie wideout’s...
Lions down 8 offensive players at practice; K Austin Seibert, OL Jonah Jackson return
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell said the Detroit Lions would be short-handed on offense at Wednesday’s practice, and the second-year head coach wasn’t kidding. The Lions were without running back D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), DJ Chark (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle), Quintez Cephus (foot), and tight end T.J. Hockenson, interior offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot/toe). They were without linebacker Chris Board and defensive lineman John Cominsky on the other side.
Saginaw, Michigan, Hard Rock Band Tension Head on Reunion Show: ‘The Time Was Right’
Local Music Beat: Tension Head are back with news of a long-awaited reunion show. It’s been nearly six and a half years since popular Saginaw, Michigan, hard rock band Tension Head has taken the stage together. Now, to the delight of many fans, the band has announced a long-awaited reunion gig on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at The Vault in Saginaw. The Lonely Ones, Silverspork and Miscreants are also on the bill.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
‘I went running to my truck to grab my ticket’: Michigan man wins $271,000 lottery jackpot
PINCONNING, Mich. – A Michigan man said he went running out to his truck when he learned from a coworker that a lottery ticket worth more than $270,000 had been sold at the store where he bought his ticket. The Bay County man said he purchased a Fantasy 5...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
