ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain on the quest to find stability at kicker, with a new short-term fix in the house and Austin Seibert back at practice. Dominik Eberle was released after missing two extra-point attempts and sending a kick out of bounds in last week’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Seibert has been dealing with a right groin injury over the previous two weeks. The 25-year-old kicker returned to practice earlier this week, and the team continues to feel like he can be the long-term answer.

