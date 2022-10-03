ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus

By Stephanie Thompson
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilFym_0iK3m5aP00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio.

“Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com .

West Carrollton resident creates ‘Stranger Things’ yard display

As with other Chappelle performances, the show has a strict “no cell phones allowed” policy, with requirements such as placing phones and smartwatches in a locked pouch. Fans are also warned that “anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Soft Pretzels In Columbus

There is something so enticing about a good soft pretzel. Ripping the doughy, warm snack apart and dipping it in honey mustard, queso, nacho cheese, or marinara sauce. The possibilities are endless! They also happen to be the perfect, salty comfort food after a long day of dealing with other people’s bs.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ticketmaster Com#Nexstar Media Inc
columbusnavigator.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Is Finally Open And It’s Freaking Delicious

Dave’s Hot Chicken is finally open in Columbus. We’ve been patiently awaiting the opening of this East Hollywood-based chicken joint for a while now, and the day has finally come. Dave’s Hot Chicken actually opened last week, but life is busy sometimes so I had the displeasure of waiting in anticipation a little longer than I would have liked.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Two Block’s Bagels Locations Rebrand

The Columbus icon Block’s Bagels, Bakery & Deli, which first opened in 1967, is now down to one location at 6115 McNaughten Center. Block’s two other locations, located at 3012 E. Broad St. and inside the historic North Market, have been rebranded Fox’s Bagel & Deli. The change reflects the name of managing partner Jeremy Fox, who acquired licensing for “Block’s Bagels” in 2017. That year he opened the brick-and-mortar location in Bexley followed by the North Market stall in 2020. Fox announced this week that Fox’s Bagel & Deli will feature new menu items and recipes. Fox also owns Heirloom Café, located inside the Wexner Center for the Arts, and Sammy’s NY Bagels, a wholesale/home delivery business that Fox purchased earlier this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

McDonald's resurrects Halloween Happy Meals with return of Boo Buckets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016. The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal. The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters:...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

McGohan catches 4 TDs, Miamisburg rolls Beavercreek

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – After leading just 28-10 at halftime, Miamisburg football pulled away in the second half against Beavercreek as the Vikings cruised to a 49-26 win on Thursday night. The GWOC’s second leading wide receiver/tight end, Jackson McGohan, led the night with a team-high 4 touchdown catches.
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

Ohio man pleads guilty for Jan. 6 insurrection charges

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — A man from New Holland, Ohio, pled guilty on multiple charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Court documents from the D.C. attorney’s office state James Horning, 44, pled guilty Thursday to the following charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or […]
NEW HOLLAND, OH
WDTN

Video: Man wanted in Ohio stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy