Dave Chappelle announces New Year’s Eve show in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he will be performing on New Year’s Eve in Columbus, Ohio.

“Dave Chappelle: In Your Dreams” will take place Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Schottenstein Center. Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com .

As with other Chappelle performances, the show has a strict “no cell phones allowed” policy, with requirements such as placing phones and smartwatches in a locked pouch. Fans are also warned that “anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.”

